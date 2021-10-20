The all-new Honda Civic Si gets a tuned suspension, 1.5-liter turbo with 200hp and 260Nm

The jump from the regular Civic to the monstrous Type R is a pretty big one not just in terms of performance, but cost as well. In the Philippine market, we’re forced to choose between the two Hondas. But in the US? The Si is there to help bridge the gap.

The all-new Honda Civic Si has just been revealed in the US. Equipped with a tuned suspension and an updated 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, it makes for an enticing proposition if you find the stock sedan too tame but can’t imagine being able to handle the hot hatch version.

This thing boasts 200hp at 6,000rpm and 260Nm of torque between 1,500-5,000rpm—that’s 20hp and 20Nm more than the non-Si Civic’s 1.5-liter turbo. Oh, and this variant comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission.

A new exhaust system and Active Sound Control system also make this version more pleasing to the ears, Honda claims. The brand also says this is the most rigid iteration of the Civic Si yet, and that it gets stiffer springs, reinforced McPherson struts, thicker stabilizer bars, and new dampers. The bushings up front have also been sourced from the Civic Type R.

Other performance improvements include larger brakes, as well as updates to the drive mode selector that allow you to customize engine response, steering feel, and the color of the instrument panel.

In terms of aesthetics, the Civic Si gets altered bumpers, a front spoiler, a subtle rear spoiler, and black side mirror housings and window trim. Units run on 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels finished in matte black. Inside, you’re looking at sports seats, red contrast stitching, and a new seven-inch instrument panel.

Man, and here we are still waiting for the Philippine launch of the all-new non-Si Civic. Shouldn’t be too long now, we reckon, considering the sedan has already been launched in Thailand. Think we have a shot at getting the Si here?

