Daihatsu to display overlanding kei car at 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon

When it comes to overlanding, size matters. This isn’t just because you want to have a good amount of space if you’re living off the grid, but also because you need a vehicle capable of tackling settings most other cars won’t be able to—at least if you’re really looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of regular roads.

Don’t tell Daihatsu this, though. The Japanese car manufacturer is out to prove that kei cars can get it on the overlanding scene, too, using a modified Astrai it’s displaying at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon.

Not much has been revealed ahead of this thing’s debut in January, but we do see a foldable rooftop tent, a lightbar, a modified face, and new wheels. If you ask us, this still doesn’t show kei cars make for practical overlanders. But is it doable? Clearly, the answer is yes.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Alongside the overlanding Atrai, Daihatsu is showing off another one with a sportier demeanor, an altered front-end, and a lowered stance. The brand will also be displaying modified versions of its Rocky eSmart Hybrid kei car—one with an electrifying blue and silver paint job, and another that appears to be designed to take on the great outdoors.

Continue reading below ↓

These models will be shown at the Daihatsu Village during the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon starting January 14.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.