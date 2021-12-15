The Nissan Patrol 70th Anniversary edition is for hardcore fans of the SUV

The Nissan Patrol is now 70 years old? We know, right? Man, time sure does fly in the automotive industry.

If you were hoping that the Japanese car manufacturer would commemorate its SUV’s birthday with a special release of some sort, you’re in luck—if you leave over in the Middle East, that is.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Car buyers in the region are being treated to the aptly named Nissan Patrol 70th Anniversary edition. This limited-edition version of the vehicle flaunts a handful of upgrades that celebrate the history of the model.

Jealous? Don’t worry—if you aren’t a hardcore fan of the SUV or a collector, you aren’t missing out on too much. Performance is the same, as these units come packing either a 4.0-liter V6 with 275hp and 394Nm or a 5.6-liter V8 with 400hp and up to 560Nm of torque. Both come paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. If the latter option sounds familiar, it’s because that’s what the local-spec 2022 Patrol gets in the Philippines, too.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Instead, the meat of this variant is in the aesthetics. The face gets a bolder V-Motion grille with a classy appearance, and the SUV also runs on new 20-inch machine-cut alloy wheels. Also, on the side, you’ll notice new fender badging featuring the brand’s 70th anniversary logo.

The cabin now comes in burgundy, and passengers will be pleased to find a new 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system and new 10.1-inch rear entertainment screens. And…that’s about it.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Want one? Besides having to reside in the Middle East (or having the funds necessary to have one brought to the Philippines), you’ll need to shell out at least 199,900 UAE dirham (P2.74 million). Still jealous?

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

