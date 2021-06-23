Our favorite Porsche 911 variant is back: Say hello to the 992-gen 911 GTS

This is a new Porsche 911. It is potentially the only Porsche 911 you might ever need to read about, because it is the new Porsche 911 GTS.

And if you know, you know. Porsche itself says: “Inspired by the 904 GTS race car of the 1960s, the letters GTS identify the Porsche models that offer a carefully curated combination of performance, style, and emotion.” We’ve long said the GTS offers one of the finest 911 experiences available.

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

Continue reading below ↓

This new one, then, offers up more. The 3.0-liter turbo flat-six produces more power than the 992 Carrera S and more than the previous GTS. There’s 473hp on offer, and 569Nm of torque (again, a small increase from its predecessor).

Like before, it’s available with rear- or all-wheel drive, and with either an eight-speed PDK or a—hooray—a seven-speed manual with a “particularly short lever throw.” Spec a Carrera 4 GTS with PDK, and this new car will do 0-100kph in just 3.3sec. You really don’t need much more pace than that.

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

Suspension is ‘derived’ from the 911 Turbo and modified for this GTS application. There are adaptive dampers (dubbed Porsche Active Suspension Management), and both Coupe and Cabriolet GTS variants get a 10mm lower Sport chassis—stiffer springs, adapted shocks, anti-roll bars, and a new PASM control (the Targa GTS only gets PASM).

There are also rear-axle helper springs—“a development shared with the Turbo models,” says Porsche—that keep the main springs under tension in all conditions, while the brakes have been pinched from the 911 Turbo. They’re massive: 408mm front discs and 380mm rear ones. Porsche also assures us the noise this GTS makes will be a special one: There’s a bit less interior insulation, so it’ll “make a sporting statement.”

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

Visually, a few clues abound as to the GTS. Namely, the ‘GTS’ badge. But also black satin 20-inch alloys (21-inchers at the back), black highlights across the body, and the fitment to all GTS cars of the ‘Sport Design’ pack.

Special GTS Things inside include that 10mm shorter gear lever (on the manual cars, of course), a GT Sport steering wheel, the Sport Chrono pack, the Porsche Track Precision app, four-way electrically adjustable sports seats, ‘Race-Tex’ upholstery, and the new generation of Porsche Communication Management.

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

Later on in 2021, Porsche will offer up a ‘Lightweight Design’ pack. That swaps out the front seats with CFRP buckets, bins the rear seats, changes the side and rear windows with lightweight glass, and adds a lightweight battery. There’s also rear-axle steering as standard and “additional aerodynamic details.” In total, it’s said to offer more downforce, and a 25kg weight saving.

Prices kick off at £108,920 (P7.4 million)for the base rear-drive 911 Carrera GTS, right up to £124,300 (P8.4 million) for the 911 Targa 4 GTS.

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

“A popular model in the 911 range since it was first launched 12 years ago,” says Porsche, “the GTS sits between the Carrera S and the GT3 in its specification, power, and potential.”

So, of all the Porsches available to buy, which GTS are you going for?

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

