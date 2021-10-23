The Toyota Hilux GR-S arrives with suspension and tech upgrades and a P1.985-M price tag

It looks like Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) was planning to launch the Fortuner GR-S alongside the Hilux GR-S, after all. Since we’ve already discussed the midsize SUV, it’s now time to take a look at the new truck.

The Hilux GR-S gets a new ‘G-mesh’ grille design with the Toyota name spelled out across the front end. Body-color overfenders, a gloss-black sports bar, and 18-inch blacked-out wheels are also included in the package. Inside, the pickup also boasts an abundance of leather and soft-touch materials accentuated with red contrast stitching and Gazoo Racing badges.

Similar to its new stablemate, the Hilux GR-S retains the standard version’s 2.8-liter turbodiesel capable of 201hp and 500Nm of torque. It features a new monotube-type suspension setup, GR brake calipers up front, and paddle shifters. Also available are the hood-lift assist feature and a 360-degree-view monitor which we reckon will come in handy when parking a truck this size.

Our initial prices check out, as the Hilux GR-S will sticker for P1,985,000. It’s available in Super White and Attitude Black Mica, and can be spec’d with an Emotional Red finish for an additional P20,000.

“The GR-S badge symbolizes the development of the vehicle guided by Toyota Gazoo Racing—Toyota’s global motorsports division focusing on specialized research and production of cars built with racing DNA,” says TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto.

“Under the development of Toyota Gazoo Racing, we are bringing the motorsports excitement to your daily drives with a sportier, heart-racing reinvention that pushes the limits of the models we know and love,” he adds.

What do you guys think of this new truck? Would you pick this over the Hilux Conquest? Share your two cents in the comments.

