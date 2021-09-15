Toyota makes the RAV4 even tougher with rugged new Adventure variant

No, this isn’t another Gazoo Racing release. It’s easy to see, though, how a person might mistake this for one on account of its appearance.

This is actually the ‘Adventure’ version of the current-generation Toyota RAV4. Not bad, eh? There’s a new-look face and some body enhancements, which Toyota says endow the compact SUV with a “go anywhere” spirit.

The front-end features an updated grille, as well as a new bumper and more generous use of rugged matte black plastic. Its fenders have been slightly extended, and this—together with the squarish new foglight housings that better accentuate the vehicle’s aggressive appearance—gives the RAV4 Adventure a more dominating presence.

We also really dig the two-tone exterior we see here, which Toyota says pays tribute to the legendary FJ40 Land Cruiser, as well as the dark 19-inch alloys. Meanwhile, the cabin flaunts dark leathers and a stealthy overall vibe with some popping orange contrast stitching, as well as new scuff plates.

Like it? Well, we hope you like hybrids, too, because this vehicle is only available as one. Powering it is a powertain that utilizes a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and electric motors to produce 222hp. Sales are scheduled to begin in early 2022.

Frankly, this is kind of a breath of fresh air amidst all of the GR Sport releases we’ve been seeing lately. Would you like to see Toyota Motor Philippines offer a more rugged RAV4 variant like this, too? Sound off in the comments.

