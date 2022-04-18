The Toyota Veloz could be on its way to PH

When Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) launched the all-new Avanza, there was one question that came to mind: Where’s the top-of-the-line Veloz variant? Well, we might have our answer soon.

TMP has just released a teaser on Facebook, and we have reasons to believe that it’s for the Veloz. Before we get into it, you can check out the short clip first:

We took a screencap of the silhouette and amped up the brightness. In the resulting image, portions of the vehicle start to show. We cross-referenced the Photoshopped image with an original Veloz photo, and the contours of the front fascia check out. Even the plastic trim above the grille and the headlights look alike.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

The Veloz used to be the top-spec Avanza variant, but it is now a standalone model in Toyota’s Indonesia lineup. The two are still basically the same vehicle, only the Veloz boasts a sportier and sharper design. TMP could be introducing the Veloz as a new model as well, seeing as the carmaker has already held a separate launch for the Avanza.

Nothing is official here yet, though. Heck, we don’t even know when this launch will be happening. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted as soon as TMP releases more details.

