This week in cars: Hyundai Staria, Tucson to arrive in July; Subaru WRX specs, prices

“All right, people. It’s official: The Hyundai Staria will be arriving in the local market this July.

“The announcement regarding the South Korean brand’s Starex successor was made earlier today, May 31, during the introduction of the brand’s new local business unit, Hyundai Motor Philippines.

“The Hyundai Staria was introduced to the globe in the first half of 2021, flaunting arguably the most futuristic exterior anyone has ever seen on a mass-market van. Details regarding what’s coming here remain scarce, but let’s get into what options are available outside our borders, anyway.

“Under the hood of the Staria is either a 2.2-liter VGT diesel capable of 175hp and 431Nm or a 3.5-liter Smartstream gasoline that does 175hp and 431Nm. The diesel can be had with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, while the gasoline version can only be had with the latter gearbox option.

“The interior of the Staria is available with a wide variety of configurations, too. Obviously, you have the usual formats that cater to the average car buyer, but we’ve also come across commercial vans, school buses, and even campers.

“Hyundai Motor Philippines has also announced that the 2022 Tucson will be arriving in July. Again, the company has yet to release any specifics, but let’s take a quick look at what’s available in South Korea.

“In its home market, the Tucson gets three engine options. There’s a 2.0-liter Smartstream gasoline with 154hp and 192Nm of torque, a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that does 154hp and 265Nm, and a 2.0-liter Smartstream CRDi capable of 183hp and 417Nm. Transmission options are an eight-speed automatic, six-speed automatic, seven-speed dual-clutch, and a six-speed manual.

“You can check out driving impressions of the Staria from our counterparts in the UK here. Oh, and here is a review of the European-spec Tucson, too.”

“We already have confirmation that Hyundai will operate under the management of Hyundai Motor Philippines. Recently, the company hosted a press conference and shared its upcoming plans for our market. One of the first announcements to be made apart from the Staria and Tucson’s arrival? The discontinuation of the Reina.

“The Reina has made a name for itself in the subcompact-sedan segment since its arrival, being one of the most affordable offerings among its competitors. Unfortunately, no concrete reasons were provided yet as to why Hyundai has decided to ax the model in our market—the new distributor only hinted at ‘some issues.’ Well, that’s not vague at all.”

“In case you missed it, the 2022 Subaru WRX is poised to launch locally in the first week of June.

“Details aren’t too plentiful at the moment, but we’ve already received word that the vehicle will come packing a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine with an output of 271hp. Now, we have the model’s official prices, variants, and transmission options, too.

“In our market, the 2022 Subaru WRX will start at P2,508,000. This is for the sedan equipped with a six-speed manual transmission. Only the base variant will come equipped with a manual, while the rest of the lineup gets continuously variable transmissions (CVT).

“Speaking of the rest of the lineup, it’s made up of a total of five variants—including a pair of wagons. Check out the 2022 WRX’s official prices and variants below.”

2022 Subaru WRX sedan

Subaru WRX tS CVT - P2,808,000 Subaru WRX 2.4 CVT - P2,658,000 Subar WRX 2.4 MT - P2,508,000

2022 Subaru WRX wagon

Subaru WRX Wagon tS CVT - P2,708,000 Subaru WRX Wagon CVT - P2,558,000

“We just released the official pricing details for the all-new Subaru WRX sedan and wagon. While we had some idea what the local spec-sheet would contain at the time, nothing was official. This is no longer the case, however, as Motor Image Pilipinas has finally provided us with the vehicle’s finer details.

“As we reported previously, the 2022 WRX will be available locally as either a sedan or wagon. Only one engine option will be available, though: A 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine capable of up to 271hp at 5,600rpm and 350Nm of torque between 2,000-5,200rpm. Units are also all-wheel-drive, in case you didn’t know.

“Only the base variant gets a six-speed manual transmission, while the rest come equipped with a continuously variable transmission.

“As far as speed goes, Subaru claims a maximum of 215kph for both the sedan and wagon. The majority of the lineup will zip from 0-100kph in 6.1 seconds, save for the manual version that can do it in just 6.0 secs. All WRX units also sip gasoline from a 63-liter fuel tank.

“Sedan units measure 4,670mm in length, 1,825mm in width, and 1,465mm in height. Wagons, on the other hand, come in at a longer 4,755mm, narrower 1,795mm, and taller 1,500mm. The sedan runs on a 2,675mm wheelbase, while the wagon’s is 2,670mm.

“As far as exterior aesthetic is concerned, units are largely similar to one another—besides the obvious fact that some are wagons. LED lighting units come as standard, as do 18-inch alloy wheels (with varying styles depending on the unit you get). The entire lineup gets rear spoilers (either on the roof or trunk lid), and the same goes for twin exhausts.

“Subaru’s full airbag package comes with all WRX units, while only the base manual variant comes without the brand’s EyeSight safety technologies. These include a pre-collision braking system, autonomous emergency steering, lane departure preventer, and adaptive steering control. This is one very safe car.”

“The last time we heard of a CEO being directly involved in car development, it didn’t end well. Here we have another example of the big boss getting hands-on, although this time we’re unlikely to witness another executive scalping…

“Yup, Toyota president Akio Toyoda—also known as the company’s ‘Master Driver’ under the pseudonym Morizo—was personally involved in testing the two-seat version of the GR Corolla you see atop this page.

“Going on sale in Japan in extremely limited numbers later this year (there’ll be a reservation lottery just to get on the order books), the GR Corolla Morizo Edition is lighter, torquier and gripper than the standard car.

“Ditching the back seats has shaved 30kg off the total weight, although we suspect the saving was actually greater than that on account of the ‘structural adhesive’ and reinforced braces added to improve rigidity.

“Peak torque climbs from 370Nm to 400Nm, with more punch in the middle of the rev range. Meanwhile, the ratios have been squeezed closer together, with first, second, and third geared shorter in the name of ‘improved dynamic performance.’

“Cornering and braking have also improved, Toyota claims, having switched out the standard Yokohama tires for Pilot Sport Cup rubber. As before there’s a MacPherson strut and double wishbone suspension on the front and rear axles respectively, although both have been backed up with monotube shock absorbers.

“Of course, Toyota hasn’t forgotten to add a few aesthetic touches: there’s trim on the doors, instrument panel, and various other bits inside finished in cast-black paint, with an Ultrasuede steering wheel and center console for ‘a touch of class.’ Toyota’s words, not ours.”

“The cat’s out of the bag: Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH) will now be handling the brand’s operations here in our market. The company has already shared its plans on what it will be selling and discontinuing in our market. Of course, there was one model in particular that we just had to ask about: the Casper.

“The Hyundai Casper was a top hit on our website when the mini SUV-slash-hatchback made its global debut. To this day—more than half a year later—people are still searching for it and talking about it in cyberspace. We reckon there are a lot of our readers who want to see the model here.

“What did the new management say about a possible local launch, though? Well, it appears the company wants to “focus on other models” for now. Bummer.

“While Hyundai did say ‘for now,’ we’re still not getting our hopes up. The carmaker also said that it has to figure out first how to price the model somewhere around the P600,000-P800,000 mark, which is how much it stickers for in its home market of South Korea.”

“Red, white, blue…and now orange? Yes, the verdict is in: The 2022 Toyota 86 looks pretty good sporting the sunset shade.

“We say this because the Japanese car manufacturer has just revealed a limited-edition release of the vehicle in the US market, and we’ve fallen in love. Limited to just 860 units, the Toyota 86 Special Edition flaunts an exclusive color and a handful of aesthetic enhancements meant to spice up the sports car’s vibe.

“Obviously, the first change you’ll notice here is the new color. Toyota calls is ‘Solar Shift,’ and it should fit in quite nicely with the standard range of available hues.

“After that, you’ve got Gazoo Racing (GR) 18-inch wheels in matte black, and a GR performance exhaust system with stainless-steel pipes and black chrome tips. These design choices contrast very nicely with the exterior bright and sun-shiny vibe.

“Capping the package off are GR graphics on the 86’s C-pillars and suede seats. No alterations to this thing’s mechanicals, though. Under the hood remains a 2.4-liter gasoline engine that produces 228hp and up to and 249Nm of torque paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.”

“Another option has surfaced in the local full-sized SUV segment. This time, it comes courtesy of Chevrolet Philippines, which has quietly introduced the 2022 Suburban to the local market.

“The Suburban’s availability comes just around two months following the arrival of its smaller sibling, the Tahoe. Both SUVs come equipped with the same 5.3-liter Ecotec V8 engine capable of 355hp and 518Nm of torque. The only transmission option is a 10-speed automatic.

“The main draw with this vehicle, however, has to be its Air Ride adaptive suspension system. We experienced this setup in the US a few years ago and have to say it should do wonders for anyone looking to dampen the worst that local roads have to throw at them.

“Two variants of the model are already available for pre-order, both of the 4x4s. Check them out below:

2022 Chevrolet Suburban

Chevrolet Suburban Z71 4x4 AT - P5,351,888 Chevrolet Suburban High Country 4x4 AT - P7,460,888

“Under the hood isn’t the only place where these two Chevrolet vehicles share similarities. They both spot practically the same appearance as well, flaunting minimalist faces featuring a massive grille and traditional SUV proportions. Obviously, the Suburban comes in at a significantly longer 5,733mm—size that ensures considerably more room to move around in.

“The interior, which is clearly designed to cater to American sensibilities, comes with plenty of features. All units get a 10.2-inch MyLink touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 9-speaker Bose sound system, power-sliding center console, heads-up display, and wireless charging.”

“When it comes to the list of global releases we’re hurt we didn’t get locally, the western-spec Toyota Corolla is easily one of the top entries. Not only did markets like the US get a hatch version, but the model also got a considerably more handsome look as well.

“Frankly, we’re still jealous—even more so now with the release of the refresh.

“For 2023, the US-spec Toyota Corolla gets new looks, as well as some performance improvements to the vehicle’s base and hybrid variants.

“First, let’s talk about the changes in design. Corolla units get alterations to their front and rear ends in the form of new headlights and taillights. All grades now come with LED daytime running lights, too.

“Corolla LE units feature a new rear bumper, while SE and XSE units flaunt new rear diffusers and 18-inch graphite-colored alloy wheels. The Corolla Hatchback now comes equipped with new chrome accents up front, updated rear bumpers, and new wheels as well.

“The Japanese carmaker is also expanding the color options available. New to the US Corolla lineup is Underground and Midnight Black Metallic for sedans, and Inferno and Blue Crush Metallic for hatchbacks.

“Lower-end LE units now come with a more powerful 2.0-liter Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine capable of up to 169hp. And hybrid variants now come available with all-wheel-drive to complement their 1.9-liter Atkinson-cycle and two-motor powertrain.”

