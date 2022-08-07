This week in cars: Nissan Kicks PH prices, Toyota Fortuner ‘Leader’ variant

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

“You may have read previously on our website about how the Nissan Kicks is scheduled to hit our market sometime this month. Now, we can reveal to you guys just how much the crossover will cost, along with its official specs.

Nissan Kicks 2023 prices:

Nissan Kicks EL e-Power AT – P1,209,000

Nissan Kicks VE e-Power AT – P1,309,000

Nissan Kicks VL e-Power AT – P1,509,000

“There’s a bit to unpack here, so let’s start with the info above. The Kicks will come in three variants in our country. All will be powered by Nissan’s e-Power tech. The setup includes an electric motor that sends power to the front wheels, and a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine which charges it. Total output is listed at 134hp and an impressive 280Nm of torque.

“The three variants have quite a bit in common features-wise. The biggest thing is that all three get the e-Pedal function with Sport and Eco modes. This feature applies regenerative braking force when you ease off the accelerator, which helps to charge the battery. Other standard bits include full disc brakes, 17-inch alloy wheels, push-button start, cruise control, single-zone automatic air-conditioning, hill-start assist, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

“Exclusive to the top two variants is an eight-inch infotainment display equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The VL and VE also get Nissan Intelligent Mobility features like the around-view monitor, forward collision warning, emergency braking, and driver attention alert. The top-spec VL gets automatic headlights, leather seats, six speakers, and front foglights.

“The Kicks will be officially unveiled in our market on Friday, August 12.”

PHOTO BY Toyota

“Do you dig the top-spec Toyota Fortuner’s look with that aggressive-looking front fascia? If you do, then consider yourself lucky—this might be the only Fortuner face we’ll be seeing in our market soon.

“In Thailand, Toyota has just released updates for the midsize SUV. The carmaker has decided to take out the non-Legender (or the LTD in our market) variants and add a new ‘Leader’ trim instead. This now sits at the bottom of the range but it gets the same Legender design.

“To be exact, there are three Leader variants are now available—two 4x2s in the G and the V and a higher 4x4 V trim. All of these only come with the 148hp, 400Nm 2.4-liter turbodiesel, though, as the 201hp, 500Nm 2.8-liter turbodiesel is still exclusive to the Legender and GR-S.

“Apart from the lone engine option, the color options are what make the Leader distinguishable. It isn’t available with a two-tone finish, and the only colorway it shares with the higher variants is Attitude Black Mica.

“The Leader’s headlights also look a bit different, as these have DRLs outlining the bottom, whereas the DRLs on the Legender and GR-S feature vertical highlights that make for a sportier light signature. The Fortuner Leader also has slightly smaller wheels.

“In terms of tech, the Leader still comes with a few safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. It also comes fitted with a 360-degree-view camera.”

PHOTO BY Honda

“We’re willing to bet there’s another new Honda that’s on its way to our market: the all-new BR-V.

“Bold assumptions, no? Well, the next-generation subcompact SUV was just launched in Thailand—and as many of you may have noticed, the City, the City Hatchback, and the Civic all arrived in the Philippines shortly after these models were introduced in the Land of Smiles. Chances are, the BR-V will follow the same pattern.

“Anyway, back to the car first. The all-new BR-V lands in Thailand sporting updated styling, with a large gaping grille up front. Said grille still features horizontal slats like before, but the chrome slats are now thinner and look sleeker.

“Powering the BR-V in Thailand is a 1.5-liter i-VTEC gasoline engine that generates 119hp at 6,600rpm and 145Nm of torque at 4,300rpm, and is mated to a continuously variable transmission. Honda claims this powertrain can do about 16.1km/L.

“This launch comes nearly a year since the all-new BR-V made its global debut in Indonesia. Honda sure did take its time with this one. In any case, we’ll be keeping an eye out for Honda Cars Philippines’ announcements—we reckon one regarding the BR-V will be out real soon.”

PHOTO BY Toyota

“Just two weeks after the initial launch of the 2023 Toyota Lite Ace in the country, the model lineup gets expanded with two new variants that are now available for preorder: the FX Utility Van and the Cargo Aluminum Van.

“These two new versions join the previously launched Pickup and Panel Van configurations. Before we go any further, here are the prices of the entire lineup:

2023 Toyota Lite Ace variants and prices

Toyota Lite Ace FX Utility Van – P727,000 Toyota Lite Ace Cargo Aluminum Van – P699,000 Toyota Lite Ace Panel Van – P655,000 Toyota Lite Ace Pickup – P570,000

“The FX Utility Van is the people hauler in the lineup, with a 12-person seating capacity (including the driver). The Cargo Aluminum Van, meanwhile, is a good fit for agricultural businesses as well as the transport of dry goods and other materials.

“All variants are propelled by a 1.5-liter gasoline engine that generates 97hp and 134Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels. Standard features include ABS, SRS airbags, and vehicle stability control.”

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

“Porsche’s days of offering purely low-slung sports cars came to an end when it introduced its first-ever SUV, the Cayenne, back in 2002. Now, 20 years on, the model has solidified itself as one of the brand’s most consistent sellers—and arguably its most practical performance offering available.

“You needn’t look further than the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT for proof. The latest iteration of the carmaker’s high-riding performance SUV continues to combine signature Porsche performance with practical sensibilities. And oh, it’s now available in the Philippine market.

“Under the vehicle’s hood is a beast of a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine that produces 640hp and 850Nm of torque. This propels the SUV from 0-100kph in a mere 3.3sec, and up to a top speed of 300kph. Shifting duties are managed by an eight-speed Triptonic S transmission.

“Those figures are more than just numbers on a spec sheet, too. The Cayenne Turbo GT previously took its talents to the Nurburgring, where it lapped the 20.8km Green Hell in just 7min 38.9 sec. That’s the fastest lap time ever recorded on the track by a production SUV.”

PHOTO BY Cedric Mark Kalalo

“Think our market already has enough MPVs? Yeah, Nissan doesn’t believe so.

“Images making their rounds online suggest that the Toyota Avanza, the Mitsubishi Xpander, and the Suzuki Ertiga may have another competitor in their midst soon in the form of the 2023 Nissan Livina.

“Yes, that’s correct. It appears the Nissan seven-seater is making a comeback—albeit in a package that looks a lot like its rival, the Xpander. This is because the MPV has basically been a clone of its Mitsubishi counterpart as far back as 2019. The two Japanese carmakers are part of the same alliance, remember?

“Units over in Indonesia are powered by a 1.5-liter gasoline engine capable of 103hp and 141Nm of torque. And yes, those performance figures are identical to what the Mitsubishi Xpander puts up locally. Transmission options are a five-speed manual and four-speed automatic.

“Anyway, these photos were captured by Facebook user Cedric Mark Kalalo along the Batangas-Bauan Bypass Road. That’s a long way off from Metro Manila, and perhaps an indication that these units have only recently arrived in the country. We’re also able to get a decent look at the MPV’s V-Motion grille and boxy overall profile.”

