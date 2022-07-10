This week in cars: Toyota’s Ranger Raptor fighter; Ford Everest, Ranger PH pricing

PHOTO BY Toyota

“Building something to rival the Ranger Raptor is a tall task for any car manufacturer. You can’t just slap on some extra bits of bodykit to the exterior of a pickup and call it a day—proper gains in performance are required.

“If you’ve been waiting on a Japanese car brand to step up and bring something out something worthy of rivaling Ford’s off-road beast, the 2023 Toyota Hilux Rogue might be the model you’re looking for.

“Toyota has just announced an upgraded version of the Australian market’s range-topping Hilux Rogue, and it features chassis alterations meant to give the vehicle the upper hand off the beaten path.

“The new Hilux Rogue features a wider track and an updated suspension setup. The latter has been increased by 140mm on both the front and rear and the truck’s height has risen by 20mm as well. As a result, the pickup now comes equipped with over-fenders and mudguards. The changes don’t mess with the aesthetic, either, as the extensions have been applied to mesh seamlessly with the front bumper.

“To accommodate the increase in dimensions, engineers have extended the suspension’s front arm and stabilizer bar. The angle of its shock absorbers have been adjusted, too.”

PHOTO BY Ford

“Those of you who’ve been saving up to buy an all-new Ford Ranger or Everest, listen up. Ford Philippines has announced the official local prices and variants of the two models, and there are a lot for you to choose from.

“Let’s start with the 2022 Ford Ranger. In the Philippine market, the pickup will be available in eight variants and will start at P1,198,000. The entire range tops out at a cool P1,875,000. Look:

2022 Ford Ranger

Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo XL 4x4 MT - P1,198,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo XLS 4x2 MT - P1,198,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo XLS 4x2 AT - P1,273,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo XLT 4x2 AT - P1,374,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo Sport 4x2 AT - P1,474,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo Sport 4x4 AT - P1,594,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo Wildtrak 4x2 AT - P1,569,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Bi-Turbo Wildtrak 4x4 AT - P1,875,000

“Now, for the all-new Ford Everest. For this generation, the midsize SUV is being offered in five variants. The base unit will set you back P1,799,000, while the top-of-the-line version has a price tag of P2,495,000. Check them out:

2022 Ford Everest

Ford Everest 2.0L Turbo Trend 4x2 AT - P1,799,000 Ford Everest 2.0L Turbo Limited 4x2 AT - P1,999,000 Ford Everest 2.0L Turbo Sport 4x2 AT - P2,089,000 Ford Everest 2.0L Turbo Titanium+ 4x2 AT - P2,179,000 Ford Everest 2.0L Bi-Turbo Titanium+ 4x4 AT - P2,495,000

“The prices and variants aren’t the only confirmation we’ve received from Ford Philippines today, either. The brand has also provided the engine details for the two models.

“As you can see, only the top-spec units for both models come with the more potent bi-turbo engine option. This is a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engine capable of up to 207hp and 500Nm of torque. For both models, the rest of the lineup settles for a more modest 2.0-liter turbodiesel with 168hp and up to 405Nm. Transmission options are a 10-speed automatic gearbox for higher-end units and a six-speed automatic for the rest of the lineup.”

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

“As far as starter cars go, few in the industry carry a vibe as quirky as the Suzuki S-Presso’s. A miniature form factor and memorable design make it an attractive alternative to the usual hatchbacks and sedans out there.

“Suzuki Philippines has decided to give its humble little offering a little extra flair with the release of a new Special Edition variant. These units get added styling, as well as a slightly higher price tag of P588,000.

“For comparison, the regular S-Presso retails for P563,000. So, what does a modest P25,000 premium get you? Outside, the Suzuki S-Presso Special Edition flaunts a little extra trim on the sides. This is especially prominent through the black cladding around the wheel arches. This variant also gets a subtle rear spoiler for a more sporty appearance.

“The interior, meanwhile, gets a familiar stealthy vibe made up mostly of dark materials. Suzuki has thrown in a bit of contrast to the mix, though, using some silver accents.”

PHOTO BY Hyundai Motor Philippines

“So, we finally got hold of a local spec sheet for the Hyundai Staria, and it appears the rumors are true: Our market only has the option of a single turbodiesel engine.

“Locally, it appears the entire Staria range will come equipped with a 2.2-liter CRDi turbodiesel engine that generates 175hp at 3,800rpm and 431Nm of torque at 1,500-2,500rpm. Higher-end variants only come with an eight-speed automatic transmission, while lower-end versions get a six-speed manual gearbox.

“Also worth noting is that only the top-spec variant gets an all-wheel drivetrain. The rest of the local Staria lineup relies on the front wheels. Only the Premium variant gets larger 18-inch disc brakes up front, too, with the rest settling for 17-inch discs.

“Buyers have three seating configurations to choose from. The top-of-the-line variant gets a seven-seat layout with captain’s chairs, while the GLS+ and Commuter get 11 seats each. The cargo variant only comes with three.

“While the van’s lineup shares largely the same dimensions (only the cargo version is different thanks to 10mm of extra height), cargo capacity is drastically different with each variant. The top-spec Staria Premium can only carry up to 431 liters of cargo, while the Cargo can accommodate up to a whopping 4,935 liters. The rest of the range can carry up to 1,024 liters. We also want to point out that 186mm of ground clearance is standard for all units.

“We think the Premium should be able to give the segment’s top dog, the Toyota Hiace, a run for its money. It comes loaded with features, including power sliding doors, a one-touch sunroof, a power tailgate, and smart cruise control. Hell, it even comes equipped with paddle shifters, and even advanced safety features like lane-keeping assist and forward collision avoidance assist.”

PHOTO BY Geely

“Yesterday, Geely showed off its upcoming electric pickup under its Radar sub-brand driving out in the open, albeit covered in camouflage. Usually, shots like this would be preferred over the standard shadow-draped teaser. Not in this case, though.

“The Chinese car manufacturer has released another set of teaser photos of the vehicle. These, however, are the usual silhouette-style images that car brands use to give us a preview of their new models. Surprisingly, though? They actually give us a better look at the brand-new EV.

“The aggressive face is somewhat reminiscent of what you’ll find on the likes of the Geely Coolray. It’s also been revealed that the minimalist grille also features lighting units of its own, giving the front end a semi-unified appearance. Above this is some clean ‘Radar’ badging.

“We’re particularly fans of how rugged this truck’s shoulders look. The fenders appear more pronounced thanks to very strong character lines, and they manage to convey a more muscular aesthetic without anything bulging out. That two-tone look is pretty neat as well.

“Geely also treats us to a better look at the vehicle’s unified taillight design. It gives off an eye-catching glow in the dark, and the ‘X’ lighting signature adds a nice bit of intricacy to the design choice.”

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines

“Planning to buy an Isuzu D-Max? You’re going to want to check if that price list you’re holding is updated.

“The Japanese car manufacturer has quietly made alterations to the local D-Max lineup. As of July, you can now buy the truck as a barer single-cab unit with either a 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrain. Check out the updated prices and variants below.

2022 Isuzu D-Max lineup:

Isuzu D-Max RZ4E Single-Cab 4x2 MT – P857,000 Isuzu D-Max 3.0 Single-Cab 4x4 MT – P1,113,000 Isuzu D-Max RZ4E LT 4x2 MT – P987,000 Isuzu D-Max 3.0 LT 4x4 MT – P1,288,000 Isuzu D-Max 3.0 LS-A 4x2 MT – P1,320,000 Isuzu D-Max 3.0 LS-A 4x2 AT – P1,390,000 Isuzu D-Max 3.0 LS-A 4x4 MT – P1,630,000 Isuzu D-Max 3.0 LS-E 4x4 AT – P1,825,000

“Notice anything else different besides the addition of single-cab units? That’s right, the number of variants equipped with the brand’s trusty 1.9-liter RZ4E diesel engine has been drastically reduced.

“Now, only the LT 4x2 MT is still available with the lower-displacement mill. Prior to this update, both the LS AT and MT could be hand with the engine. We reached out to Isuzu Philippines for comment, though, and were told that these variants are not discontinued and are still available for indent order.”

PHOTO BY Toyota

“As far as hybridization is concerned, no mass-market brands in the Philippines are as committed as Toyota. At least not yet. Locally, the Japanese manufacturer already offers the RAV4, Camry, Altis, and Corolla Cross with cleaner powertrains.

“Still, it kind of feels like the market is missing a hybrid that will truly resonate with the masses. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) could instantly fix this by bringing in the hybrid version of the Raize—or perhaps surprise us all with something like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

“Already available for pre-order in the Indian market, Toyota is marketing the vehicle as “an advanced self-charging hybrid SUV.” Based on the Urban Cruiser developed with Suzuki, the Hyryder is a model that makes sense given the current ridiculous fuel prices.

“The exterior of the vehicle stands out thanks to bits like an eye-catching two-part grille with a “crystal” acrylic and honeycomb design. The face also features attractive LED headlights with sleek daytime running lights, and an attractive dual-tone exterior is also available, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels. Overall, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder looks every bit like an SUV as you’d expect.

“Notable features include rear A/C vents, up to a nine-inch touchscreen (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) paired with a six-speaker sound setup, a wireless charging pad, and a massive panoramic sunroof that gives the interior a roomier vibe when open. Oh, and six airbags are also equipped in this thing.”

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

“This is the all-new Volkswagen Amarok, and the big news is that Volkswagen has collaborated with Ford to spawn both this and the new Ranger.

“That means the second-gen Amarok gets some familiar-sounding engines. What’s available will depend on the market you’re buying in, of course, but worldwide there’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesels with 148hp, 168hp, 201hp, and 206hp. There’s also a 3.0-liter V6 diesel with 238hp or 247hp (again depending on your market), and a 2.3-liter turbopetrol V6 that makes a hefty 298hp.

“Gearbox options are similarly plentiful, with five- or six-speed manuals, a six-speed auto, and a 10-speed auto all available. In most markets, all-wheel drive will be standard and there’ll be two systems—one full-time and one part-time. All about the flexible working arrangements these days, aren’t we?

“Fancy some more serious Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles numbers? The new Amarok will wade to 800mm compared to the previous iteration’s 500mm. The wheelbase is 173mm, longer but the whole truck is only 96mm longer, so the overhangs are reduced for better approach and departure angles. There are six different drive modes, it’ll tow up to 3.5 tons, and payload in that rear bed is now 1.16 tons.

“In the double-cab version, you’ll be able to fit one Euro pallet back there, and in the single-cab you can squeeze in two. Sensible enough for you?

“VW describes the Amarok as an ‘on- and off-road all-rounder,’ and there’ll be a few trim levels to reflect that. Standard will be ‘Amarok,’ ‘Life,’ and ‘Style,’ but then there’ll also be two top-spec versions: ‘Aventura’ (road-biased) and ‘PanAmericana’ (off-road biased). The most expensive versions will get ‘over 20 new driver-assist systems’ and LED matrix headlights, with wheels of up to 21 inches available.

“Inside, there are clear Ranger carryovers, with the option of a giant 10- or 12-inch table for the central infotainment system. At least we’re seeing some proper buttons in a modern VW, though. Maybe the car builders will follow Commercial Vehicles’ lead?”

