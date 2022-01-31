A company is offering to make the Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 look like the all-new LC300

It was pretty much always a given that the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 was going to sell well. What we weren’t counting on? That a global pandemic was going to throw a wrench in the Japanese carmaker’s supply chain.

COVID-19’s impact on Toyota’s Land Cruiser production operation is so big, in fact, that the brand has already announced a four-year-long delivery time for the full-size SUV in its home market. Don’t worry if you’re one of the many buyers waiting for units to become available, though, as the aftermarket industry has your back.

A company called GBT Bodykits is now offering to make older Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 units look like the all-new LC300. Watch:

By the looks of it, the package is comprised mainly of new front and rear bumpers, a new grille, and reshaped head and taillights. Frankly, while you can still tell the end result is an LC200 upon closer inspection, you can easily mistake an SUV equipped with this bodykit for the real thing.



This is pretty impressive if you ask us. And we reckon it shouldn’t be long before more aftermarket specialists offer the same kind of service. Would you be willing to settle for a package like this over waiting for actual LC300 units to become available?

