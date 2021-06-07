The HKS GR86 Concept is a lighter, supercharged version of Toyota’s new sports car

It’s been what—around two months since the all-new Toyota 86 rolled out into the open? And yet the Internet is already chock-full of modified takes on the latest iteration of the carmaker’s two-door sports car. Damn, tuners work fast.

The latest one we’ve come across is from Japanese aftermarket specialist HKS, which has made the Toyota GR86 both lighter and more powerful. Watch:

HKS is a little light on the details with this one, with it still being in concept form and all, but there’s now a GT2 supercharger underneath the hood for a power bump, it claims. For reference, the standard version packs a 2.4-liter flat-four with 232hp and 250Nm of torque—35hp and 45Nm more than what the previous-generation mill made.

HKS also claims this enhancement “improved usability,” because few things are more practical than adding even more horses to a sports car that already churns out excess of 200hp. The HKS website adds that a new cooling system is in the works.

If that wasn’t enough, this 86 has been fitted with a lightweight exhaust system and aftermarket coilovers for improved ride comfort, too. And of course, no setup like this is complete without a ton of aero add-ons and a bit of carbon fiber thrown into the mix.

Again, what you’re seeing here is still only conceptual. Expect to see more specifics regarding performance, as soon as HKS is ready to release the real thing.

