The Nissan Hyper Adventure can navigate any terrain, as long as it’s virtual

Nissan has unveiled its second concept car for the upcoming Japan Mobility Show, but although we’re told that the Nissan Hyper Adventure is for “those who love the outdoors,” this thing won’t ever actually exist in real life...

Yep, it’s a fully-virtual concept that will be displayed digitally in Tokyo later this month. It follows the ‘Hyper Urban’ concept that we saw last week, but while that previewed the future of the city car, this is more about the future of 4x4s.

PHOTO BY Nissan

The Hyper Adventure apparently features a ‘large capacity battery’ that can get you out to the wilderness, and then uses its V2X capability to charge gadgets, power lights, or, according to Nissan, “even recharge electric jet skis.” We clearly go on very different camping trips to the Nissan designers.

Anyway, under the skin there’s Nissan’s e-4orce four-wheel drive that’s currently found in the Ariya electric SUV, while the exterior design is all about aero. Air is directed through the front splitter and around the sides of the chunky SUV, and the large rear roof spoiler plus flat rear end both help to reduce drag.

PHOTO BY Nissan

On the inside, there’s an instrument panel that connects to the bottom of the windshield, and “cargo space for outdoor equipment such as tents, skis, or even a kayak.” This is making us feel very lazy indeed.

Oh, and the rear bench seating can rotate through 180 degrees to create a seat that faces out through the rear door. Perfect for a scenic picnic in the virtual world.

More photos of the Nissan Hyper Adventure:

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.