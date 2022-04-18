Report: Toyota’s upcoming Crown-based SUV will be electric

Talks about Toyota turning the Crown into an SUV are resurfacing, and this time, more info about the famed nameplate’s revamp has been revealed.

According to a report by Reuters, Toyota’s new Crown won’t just be an SUV—it’ll be electric, too. It will supposedly be available as a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, and a fully-electric vehicle.

The hybrids will go on sale in 2023, and will also be available in China and North America. The PHEVs will be exclusive to the Japanese market. The electric version, meanwhile, is expected to come out in early 2024, but Toyota has supposedly yet to finalize whether or not the EV will be exported.

Also, as mentioned previously, the sedan version will not be discontinued. In fact, a new model is expected to roll out later this year. No word if the sedan lineup will also be electrified.

Reuters says Toyota will manufacture both the SUV and sedan at the factories in Toyota City. This will be part of the carmaker’s electrification efforts to achieve carbon neutrality in several markets.

