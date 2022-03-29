Toyota might be unveiling the GR Corolla on Friday

Toyota has been teasing its new hot hatch—the GR Corolla—over the past few months, albeit the carmaker has been doing it in a rather interesting manner. Just check the last teaser, and you’ll see what we mean.

Anyway, it looks like we won’t have to deal with any more of Toyota’s shenanigans much longer, as the company has now confirmed that the new Gazoo Racing sports car will be unveiled on April 1, 9:30 am, Philippine time (March 31, 9:30pm EDT).

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

ALSO READ:

Fines, payments, schedule: Your complete guide to the number coding scheme

Here are the corresponding fines, penalties of all licensing, traffic violations in PH

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Okay, Toyota didn’t explicitly say that it’s the GR Corolla that’s set to be revealed, but it’s basically an open secret by now. And while we still don’t know what the hot-hatch Corolla will be all about, at least Toyota has confirmed that the new ‘sports car’ will have a GR-Four badging, indicating that it’ll get an all-wheel-drive system like the beloved GR Yaris. Apart from that, all we get is a second image showing a GR badge behind what appears to be an air vent on the front fender. For improved aero, obviously.

Anyhoo, we only have a few more days before this new GR-tuned Toyota rolls out from the shadows. Will this be hotter than the GR Yaris? It would be great if it were. We’re stoked.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.