The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 can now be had as a pickup

The aftermarket community has played around with the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser quite a bit since the SUV launched last year. This one, by an Australian company called Creative Conversions, has to be the most practical take yet, though.

Frankly, this shouldn’t take too much explaining. What you’re looking at is an LC300 that’s had its rear half chopped off and replaced with a bed. The end result is a rather rugged-looking dual cab pickup truck.

Buyers have the option of either a 700mm or 800mm extension. A variety of canopy options are also being offered by the company with lengths ranging from 1,800mm to 2,100mm. All conversion units are also in compliance with local regulations. Oh, and no mention of any changes to what’s under the hood by the way.

PHOTO BY Creative Conversions

Creative Conversions is calling the beast the “ultimate touring-towing and/or work vehicle.” The company recommends that interested customers coordinate with their Toyota dealership to have their unit sent straight to the Creative Conversion facility from Japan to save on transportation costs, too.

This is definitely neat, and we can imagine this being a hit over in the Australian market. It wouldn’t be too surprising, though, to see the LC300 go the route of its predecessors and be offered as a ute straight out of the factory. Would you buy this?

Creative Conversions Toyota Land Cruiser

PHOTO BY Creative Conversions

PHOTO BY Creative Conversions

