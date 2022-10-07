Is the RAV4 not rugged enough for you? Toyota’s new two-tone paint job might do the trick

You can argue that the RAV4 is currently the angriest-looking offering in Toyota’s lineup. Still, there are always ways to kick that aggression up a notch or two.

Take the Toyota RAV4 in Japan, for example. The Japanese carmaker has just revealed a new “off-road package” for the vehicle with a beefier look that comes courtesy of nothing more than a new coat of paint.

The Toyota RAV4 Adventure’s new two-tone finish gives the vehicle a noticeably more durable vibe. Specifically, the model’s Attitude Black Mica and Urban Khaki exterior can now be paired with a Gori Gori Black face with a matte texture “that emphasizes the off-road image.”

PHOTO BY Toyota

It isn’t anything groundbreaking, but the treatment does go incredibly well with the Toyota RAV4’s bold character lines and edgy overall character. It’s even applied to the model’s side mirror housing, and the package includes a few splashes of popping red trim inside the cabin and some rugged new wheels as well. Lastly, this version features a 10mm increase in ground clearance, special badging, and a roof rack.

Like it? The Adventure Off-Road Package II version of the 2023 Toyota RAV4 starts at ¥3,884,000 (just under P1.6 million). It’s definitely neat, but it isn’t anything that can’t be achieved via aftermarket means. Worth it? Let us know in the comments.

