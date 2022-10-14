Is this the best widebody Toyota GR86 to hit the internet so far?

If we’re not mistaken, you’ve already read our review of the new Toyota GR86. So you’ll know we found it a thoroughly more grown-up, serious experience compared to the last, low-limits and low-expectations 86. And while that’s something we’d usually frown on—after all, road speed limits aren’t exactly getting higher any time soon—it somehow works in the case of the GR86. And it’s clearly something a few people think could go a few steps further.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

By way of an example, go ahead and take in the manga-spec wheel arches, wings and sheers width of this widebody GR86. There’s a full 127mm of extra girth across the front and 152mm in the back, with appropriately widened front and rear tracks. The ground clearance, on the other hand, looks to be just enough to give a caterpillar a buzz cut.

If this strikes you as just the sort of thing that’d come directly from Japan, you’d normally be bang on. This time, however, the company behind this rather overt kit is American. Well, technically Californian, which is something of a law unto itself in the whole ‘Oh yeah, definitely still United’ States of America, but still very much that part of the world.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

And, as it’s come from a company that’s literally called Aerodynamic Development Race Optimization (ADRO for short), you’d better believe it’s not just a case of visual tinsel. ADRO claims a full 90kg of downforce at 177kph, as well as less drag due to a motorsport-esque swan-mount rear wing. Combine that with the much wider track, extra mass of the kit (apparently about 110kg), and belly-scraping ground clearance, we’re tipping cornering speeds might have moved up by a few kilometers per hour.

More images of the ADRO Toyota GR86

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

