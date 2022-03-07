The 2022 Bangkok International Motor Show will kick off later this month

One of the region’s most prominent car shows is taking place after the auto industry’s latest bout with the COVID-19 pandemic. And as usual, it’ll feature some of the newest rides the world’s top manufacturers have to offer SouthEast Asia.

We are, of course, referring to the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS). It will be held from March 23 to April 3 at the IMPACT Muang Thong Thani Challenger Halls (though VIPs and media get early access starting March 21), and a ticket will set you back 100 Thai baht (P159).

Some of the brands confirmed to be putting on displays include Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Isuzu, Suzuki, Honda, Hyundai, and Toyota. There will be plenty of motorcycle manufacturers in attendance, too, including Ducati, KTM, and Harley Davidson.

ALSO READ:

The Manila International Auto Show is making a comeback this year

This event will serve as a preview of some big-ticket offerings that will likely make their way to the Philippine market. There’s the duo of the all-new Ford Ranger and Everest, as well as the next-generation Honda HR-V and all-new Subaru BRZ. The all-new Ford Ranger Raptor is also scheduled to make an appearance as well.

Continue reading below ↓

We’ll be sure to cover all of the displays mentioned above on our website, but nothing beats seeing all-new rides in the metal. If you ask us, that 100 baht entrance fee is definitely worth it. Planning to drop by?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

2022 Bangkok International Motor Show displays

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Subaru

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.