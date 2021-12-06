Report: Toyota wants to go carbon-free in Western Europe by 2035

Toyota has already revealed its plans to roll out more than a dozen electric vehicles by 2025. Over the following decade, though, expect the carmaker to ramp up its electrification efforts even further.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, the Japanese automotive giant is now aiming to fully shift to a carbon-free lineup in Western Europe by 2035. Said lineup includes EVs like the bZ4X and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles like the Mirai. This is in compliance with the European Union’s proposed ban on new gasoline cars by that same year. Nikkei also mentioned that this is the first time Toyota has targeted a specific region for a full shift.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Across the globe, other carmakers have already revealed their plans reach carbon neutrality over the next decades. Nissan, Isuzu, and Honda have all laid out timelines for their respective brands, just to name a few.

What do you guys think of this move from Toyota? Would you like to see the world’s biggest automaker eventually shift to a zero-emissions lineup in our market as well?

