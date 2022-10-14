Is the Ford Ranger Wildtrak still one of the pickup segment’s top dogs?

There’s the Ford Ranger, and there’s the Ford Ranger Wildtrak. The latter is usually what you go for when you want the best the lineup has to offer. You don’t necessarily have to go all-out on a 4x4 either, as it’s available in 2x2 form, too.

But is this still the case with the all-new generation? Niky Tamayo hops behind the wheel of the Ford Ranger Wildtrak 4x2 to find out.

At first glance, the unit we have in black definitely looks the part of a Wlidtrak. The face of the truck looks even more rugged now thanks to the larger grille that eats well into the massive new headlights. There’s a ton of cladding up front, too, giving the vehicle a more durable vibe.

Inside the unit, there’s a decent amount of soft-touch material and a nice stealthy vibe. There’s a massive central touchscreen infotainment system as well. Underneath this display is a wireless charging pad, and the driver of the truck is faced with an intuitive digital instrument cluster as well.

Underneath the hood of this thing is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel with 168hp and 405Nm of torque. Handling shifting duties for this unit is a six-speed automatic transmission. Price tag? A cool P1,569,000. Watch Niky’s full review of the unit in the video above.

