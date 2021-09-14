This time, it’s the Toyota Corolla Cross that’s sporting a GR badge

If there’s anything that’s been made apparent by Toyota’s ASEAN lineup over the past several months, it’s that the Japanese carmaker isn’t shy about using its Gazoo Racing branding on its more consumer-oriented offerings.

The Fortuner, Hilux, Rush, and Avanza are some of the mild-mannered Toyotas to recently get the GR Sport treatment, just to name a few. And now, you can add the Corolla Cross to that growing list.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Over in Taiwan, Toyota is now offering the Corolla Cross as a GR Sport offering. Fortunately, its enhancements aren’t just skin-deep, as the brand has equipped the vehicle with a GR Sport suspension system and reinforced its chassis.

Past that, you’re looking at some neat GR badging to go along with a more rugged face featuring a sportier mesh grille design and a new bumper. You’ll also find underguards at the front and rear.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Inside, the Corolla Cross GR gets a GR push-start button, and GR branded headrests. The changes to the cabin aren’t as extensive as the alterations outside, but they do help separate these units from the regular version of the vehicle.

You can get this thing packing either the standard 1.8-liter gasoline with 138hp and up to 172Nm, or as a hybrid that pairs a 1.8-liter that does 97hp and 142Nm with an electric motor capable of 71hp and 142Nm.

PHOTO BY Toyota

If you dig this setup, the gasoline variant costs 875,000 new Taiwan dollars (around P1.57 million) while the hybrid goes for 945,000 Taiwan dollars (P1.7 million). Would you like Toyota Motor Philippines to bring this thing to our market?

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

