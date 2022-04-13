The all-new Ford Ranger and Everest will arrive in PH in the second half of 2022

Planning to buy a new pickup or midsize SUV? You may want to wait a bit if you’re looking for something a bit fresher to hit the market.

Ford Philippines has announced that the all-new Ranger and Everest will enter the local market sometime in the second half of 2022. No exact date has been provided by the car manufacturer, but at least now we have some kind of window to work with.

Naturally, no exact performance or pricing details have been made known, either. Both the 2022 Ranger and Everest have, however, been launched in Thailand, perhaps giving local buyers a preview of what we can expect in Philippine showrooms.

In Thailand, the Ranger comes with a 2.0-liter turbodiesel that generates 168hp and 405Nm of torque or a 2.0-liter bi-turbo mill with 207hp and 500Nm. These engines are also what’s available for the Everest.

Frankly, the launch window is still a good while away. Still, if you’re interested in either vehicle, now might already be a good time to start saving up. Would you be willing to wait for Ford’s latest, or would you rather settle for something that’s already available? Let us know in the comments.

