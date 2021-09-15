The JDM Toyota Corolla Cross looks a bit...different

More than a year after its global launch, the Corolla Cross is finally making its way to Toyota’s home market of Japan. The compact SUV, however, debuts in the Land of the Rising Sun looking slightly different.

The press release calls it an “all-new” model, but it really just looks like a facelift. The grille up front is now lower and wider, giving it a less sporty and more beefy-looking stance. The new headlights flank a plastic trim, and taking the place of the Toyota emblem up front is the Corolla badge.

The side profile looks the same, but the vehicle does sit on new wheels. Out back, only the bumper has been slightly tweaked. As for the badge on the rear, the hybrid Toyota logo with the blue highlight has been retained.

The inside is basically the same. The photos are of a right-hand-drive model, of course, but the dash, the steering wheel, the instrument cluster, the infotainment system, and even the knobs and buttons all look familiar.

Japan’s Corolla Cross also has the same engine options as ours: gasoline and hybrid powertrains, both of which have a 1.8-liter engine and are mated to continuously variable transmissions. The big difference here is that there’s an E-Four electric 4WD system available in their market. In terms of available tech, the Corolla Cross also gets the full Toyota Safety Sense package in Japan, similar to what we have here.

We wonder what this Corolla Cross would look like sporting the Gazoo Racing and Modellista bodykits. Anyway, what do you think of the new-look compact SUV? Do you prefer the JDM-spec model’s design or not?

