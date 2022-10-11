A host of Mugen upgrades are now available for the refreshed Honda Jazz

Man, are the designers over at Mugen quick or what?

The Honda accessory specialist has unveiled a host of new aesthetic upgrades for the 2023 Jazz (or Fit, whichever you prefer) barely a week after the refreshed hatch hit the internet. And while their impact on the vehicle’s overall design can still be considered subtle, they do pop out.

Take the new Mugen accessory kit for the Honda Jazz RS for example. The variant doesn’t particularly make the hatch look that much hotter compared to the rest of its lineup, but Mugen’s done a fine job making it stand out courtesy of bright red accents on the grille and bumpers.

PHOTO BY Mugen

The rest of the 2023 Honda Jazz lineup also gets sporty add-ons like a much more aggressive spoiler at the back, a rear diffuser, decals, as well as side skirts. Mugen is also offering new 17-inch aluminum wheels for the model, as well as carbon fiber finishes for the side mirror housings and tailgate garnish.

You can check out a more comprehensive breakdown of Mugen’s latest Honda Jazz accessories here. We just hope you can read Nihongo.

So, are you digging what Mugen has done for the Jazz’s latest refresh? Let us know what you think of the new look in the comments.

Images of the Honda Jazz 2023 with Mugen parts

PHOTO BY Mugen

PHOTO BY Mugen

