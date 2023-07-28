Sounds like Akio Toyoda is visiting the Philippines next month

‘Morizo is coming,’ reads the copy of a Facebook post by Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines. The caption elaborates: “The Master Driver who pushed the limits on every track of life! Join us this August 2023 as we welcome a visionary who shaped Toyota’s motorsports legacy.”

Morizo, of course, is the name that former Toyota Motor Corporation president Akio Toyoda takes on when he’s behind the wheel of a race car. He has joined races such as the Nürburgring 24 Hours race under the pseudonum Morizo Kinoshita, and the name is now also used on the wild GR Corolla Morizo Edition.

In between fulfilling his duties as the Japanese carmaker’s current chairman of the board and shredding rubber whenever he gets the chance, it appears Toyoda will be gracing the 35th anniversary celebration of Toyota Motor Philippines on August 23, 2023. He was also here five years ago for the company’s 30th anniversary.

PHOTO BY Toyota

So, it’s looking like a packed month ahead for the Japanese brand in the local market: First the imminent launch of the Yaris Cross, then the rumored arrival of the all-new Alphard, and now this. We’re excited to see what else the company has in store for its 35th birthday.

Akio Toyoda to visit PH in August 2023