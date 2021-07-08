The Tesla Model 3 is more popular than the Toyota Supra and Honda Civic on YouTube

What if we told you that the Tesla Model 3 is actually more popular than cult classics like the Toyota Supra or the Honda Civic? On the online video platform we know as YouTube, that may very well be the case.

According to a research conducted by Carinsurance.ae, the Tesla Model 3 is the most searched vehicle on YouTube, with 3.4 million annual searches. Following in far second is its stablemate, the Roadster, with 1.8 million.

The famed Supra (1.7 million) and Civic (1.48 million) actually finish in third and fourth, respectively, well behind Tesla’s EVs. Then, rounding off the top five is the Lamborghini Aventador with 1.46 million annual searches. You can check out the top 10 list below for a better look:

Top 10 most searched car models on YouTube

Ranking is based on annual searches:

Now, while Tesla nabs the top and bottom two positions in the top 10, it only ranks second overall in terms of overall brand searches. According to the numbers, Lamborghini is the most-searched manufacturer on the video streaming platform, with 11.64 million annual searches.

Tesla tails a bit far back with 9.91 million, and Ferrari even farther with 4.6 million. BMW and Audi round off the top five with 3.36 million and 1.93 million annual searches, respectively. The top 10 car brands are listed as follows:

Top 10 most searched car brands on YouTube

Ranking is based on annual searches:

Lamborghini – 11.64 million Tesla – 9.91 million Ferrari – 4.6 million BMW – 3.36 million Audi – 1.93 million Bugatti – 1.75 million Porsche – 1.46 million Mini – 1.34 million Jaguar – 1.33 million Rolls-Royce – 1.24 million

Now, as for the most popular YouTube channels, ChrisFix takes the top spot with 8.07 million subscribers. Supercar Blondie finishes in second with 6.47 million subs, and Doug Demuro in third with 4.08 million. Take note that the total figures mentioned in the study were adjusted accordingly to reflect these channels’ actual number of subscribers as of this writing.

So, what do you think of these numbers, folks?

