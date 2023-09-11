PH fuel price update: P0.40/L increase for diesel effective September 12

For the tenth week running, diesel prices are increasing again effective September 12, 2023.

According to the latest advisories from various fuel companies, diesel prices will go up by P0.40/L, making this the lowest price hike we’ve seen so far in recent weeks. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, will increase slightly by P0.20 per liter.

Once these adjustments take effect, diesel and gasoline prices will have gone up by P11.10/L and P15.50/L, respectively, since the beginning of 2023. Fuel price movements for the past few weeks are linked below.

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

Philippine fuel prices: September 12 to 18, 2023

