PH fuel price update: Diesel up again by P1.20/L effective September 5

Nine weeks, and still no let-up: We’re in for a considerable diesel price increase again.

According to the latest advisories from various fuel companies, prices of fuel are going up across the board effective September 5, 2023. Diesel prices are set to go up by 1.20 per liter, which is higher than last week’s P0.70/L hike. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, will increase by P0.50 per liter, and kerosene will have a price hike of P1.10 per liter.

Once these adjustments take effect, diesel and gasoline prices will have gone up by P10.70/L and P15.30/L, respectively, since the beginning of 2023. Meanwhile, kersone prices will have had a net increase of P7.74/L since the start of the year. Fuel price movements for the past few weeks are linked below.

If the price of fuel in your area seems a bit high, remember that fuel prices may vary depending on location and the brand of the fuel station; it might be cheaper somewhere along your regular route than it is near your place residence or work. Thinking of switching to a lower-octane formulation during this time of high fuel prices? Read here if that will have an effect on your engine’s health. Found less expensive fuel from another brand? We discuss here if mixing different brands of fuel is bad for your vehicle. Running very low on fuel? We answer here if a glowing fuel warning light is that big a deal. You can also read here why buying fuel ‘tingi-tingi’ style is hurting your car. And if you want to try stretching your tank of fuel over a longer distance, check out these fuel-saving tips.

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

Philippine fuel prices: September 5 to 11, 2023

