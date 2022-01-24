Toyota GR Yaris and Land Cruiser production was suspended over the weekend

Last week, Toyota officially confirmed a four-year estimated delivery time for brand-new Land Cruiser units in Japan. Sure, the situation could improve and that wait could be cut short—but not if this kind of situation keeps up.

The Japanese car manufacturer announced production suspensions in Japan last week not just for the LC300, but for the GR Yaris, Corolla Cross, Camry, and a handful of other popular models as well. Lexus vehicles like the LX, LS, and IS were impacted by the disruption, too.

ALSO READ:

Toyota has won the 2022 Dakar Rally

The production line for the Land Cruiser and GR Yaris at the brand’s Motomachi manufacturing plant was suspended for three days—January 21, 22, and today, the 24th. All in all, a total of 11 Toyota plants in Japan saw suspensions, with well over a dozen production lines and even more vehicle models affected.

In a statement, Toyota said the suspensions were due to a shortage of parts caused by COVID-19 outbreaks at the company’s domestic suppliers. The brand also took the opportunity to apologize to customers and other parties who might have been affected by this disturbance.

Continue reading below ↓

So far, it appears production is back on track. It’s unlikely this will be the last time Toyota’s logistics is affected by the pandemic, though.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.