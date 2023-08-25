From 12nn to 3pm today: Free toll at Ciudad de Victoria northbound exit for Class 1 cars

Hardcore basketball fans braving the traffic to watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 tip-off at Philippine Arena today, here’s some good news: Toll fees are waived for Class 1 vehicles entering the venue via the Ciudad de Victoria northbound exit plaza from 12nn to 3pm today, August 25.

According to the NLEX Corporation advisory, toll fees incurred by Easytrip RFID users at the toll plaza “will be fully reversed and credited back to the RFID account upon system verification.” Note that the reversal will only apply to RFID users with sufficient account balance and good credit standing. To easily check your Easytrip balance, refer to our quick guide.

Aside from free toll, one more important reason to arrive early at the venue is that public access points to Philippine Arena will be temporarily closed beginning 5:30pm, and only P2P buses and FIBA-authorized vehicles with valid access and parking permits will be allowed entry into Ciudad de Victoria.

PHOTO BY Google Maps

Gilas Pilipinas will be playing at 8pm tonight against Dominican Republic.

Below, we’ve compiled all relevant traffic stories and guides for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, happening from August 25 to September 10, and we’ll bring you more motoring news as we have it. For the latest sports news on the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, our friends over at SPIN.ph has that covered.

