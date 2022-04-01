The BMW 3-Series eDrive35L is the latest addition to the brand’s growing EV lineup

If this keeps up, it’s only a matter of time until BMW churns out its last internal combustion offering.

The first-ever fully-electric BMW 3-Series was recently unveiled by the German car brand, and it’s scheduled to go on sale in the Chinese market by May 2022. Taking into account China’s push for cleaner motoring and the fact the model leads the premium compact segment in the country, BMW might have a hit on its hands here.

As with many global offerings that make their way to the People’s Republic, the BMW i3 eDrive35L also gets an extended wheelbase. It’s 110mm longer, which means more space inside for rear passengers. This, combined with a quieter drive and a suspension system tuned specifically for the market’s road conditions, makes the EV version of the sedan an ideal proposition for those who prefer to be chauffeured rather than drive.

PHOTO BY BMW

This doesn’t mean the vehicle won’t provide an engaging drive, though. The BMW i3 eDrive35L’s electric powertrain churns out an impressive 282hp and 400Nm of torque—good for a 0-100kph time of 6.2 seconds. With over 520km of range available courtesy of a 70.3kWh batter, it’s incredibly practical, too.

With this, BMW’s global EV lineup is now made up of six cars, including the BMW iX3, BMW i4, and BMW iX. When do you think the company’s fully-electric offerings will hit showrooms in the Philippines?

2022 BMW 3-Series eDrive35L

PHOTO BY BMW

