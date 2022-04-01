We hope the Ford F-150 Rattler’s name isn’t an indication of how it drives

Frankly, ‘Rattler’ is not a moniker we would have gone with in naming Ford’s latest pickup offering. The fact that they attached it to the base-level F-150 XL isn’t helping the choice any further, either. But hey, maybe we’re just used to really bumpy roads here in the Philippines.

Outside of the name, though, the Ford F-150 Rattler appears to be a pretty promising proposition—it’s essentially an off-road capable truck with an entry-level price tag. It’s nowhere close to as extreme as the F-150 Raptor, but it’ll do considering its place in the brand’s lineup.

The exterior gets new skid plates, painted 18-inch aluminum wheels, ‘Rattler’ badging on the fenders, and rattlesnake-inspired graphics in line with the vehicle’s desert theme. There’s also a new dual-exhaust system that supposedly offers an improved exhaust note. Upgrades to the cabin aren’t as extensive, though. All you’re looking at inside are Onyx seats with bronze accents.

PHOTO BY Ford

To give the F-150 Rattler a bit more capability off the beaten path, the XL’s suspension setup’s been given tuned off-road shock absorbers, and the aforementioned wheels have been wrapped in all-terrain tires.

Engine choices are limited to what’s available to the standard XL variant: a 3.3-liter V6 with 290hp and 359Nm of torque, a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with 325hp and 542Nm, and a 5.0-liter V8 that does 400hp and 556Nm. The only transmission option, though, is a 10-speed automatic.

Sale of the Ford F-150 Rattler begins in the US market later in 2022. Would you like to see a similar package brought here to the Philippines?

2022 Ford F-150 Rattler

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

