Toyota RAV4 Hybrid surfaces in PH with P2.157-M starting price

Late last month, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) announced that it would soon be introducing the 2022 RAV4 hybrid in the local market. Well, it appears the manufacturer has decided not to make a spectacle of the vehicle’s arrival, as the compact SUV has surfaced on the brand’s website without a launch.

The local Toyota RAV4 lineup will be comprised of just two variants, both running on a hybrid setup featuring a 2.5-liter gasoline engine capable of 176hp and 221Nm of torque and an electric motor with 118hp. The total system output is 215hp, and all units come equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Check out the official prices and variants below:

2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Toyota RAV4 2.5 XLE HEV CVT - P2,157,000 Toyota RAV4 2.5 LTD HEV CVT - P2,500,000

You’ll have to add an additional P15,000 to the prices above if you want your unit with a White Pearl Crystal Shine exterior, by the way. The other available colors are Silver Metallic, Grayish Blue, Red Mica, Gray Metallic, and Super White II.

Oh, and as previously reported, units that run strictly on gasoline appear to have been phased out of the market and are no longer listed on the TMP website.

As we reported previously, the RAV4 Hybrid will come with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. How much leather you get depends on which variant you go for, and while Toyota Safety Sense comes as standard, only the top-spec variant has blind-spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alert. Also exclusive to the LTD variant are features like rain-sensing wipers, a 360-degree-view camera, a sunroof, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat.

Think this offering will help convince more Filipino motorists to join the hybrid revolution? Let us know in the comments.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid photos

