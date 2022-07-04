The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a hybrid SUV that makes a lot of sense for PH right now

As far as hybridization is concerned, no mass-market brands in the Philippines are as committed as Toyota. At least not yet. Locally, the Japanese manufacturer already offers the RAV4, Camry, Altis, and Corolla Cross with cleaner powertrains.

Still, it kind of feels like the market is missing a hybrid that will truly resonate with the masses. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) could instantly fix this by bringing in the hybrid version of the Raize—or perhaps surprise us all with something like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Already available for pre-order in the Indian market, Toyota is marketing the vehicle as “an advanced self-charging hybrid SUV.” Based on the Urban Cruiser developed with Suzuki, the Hyryder is a model that makes sense given the current ridiculous fuel prices.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The exterior of the vehicle stands out thanks to bits like an eye-catching two-part grille with a “crystal” acrylic and honeycomb design. The face also features attractive LED headlights with sleek daytime running lights, and an attractive dual-tone exterior is also available, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels. Overall, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder looks every bit like an SUV as you’d expect.

The Hyryder’s cabin appears both spacious and functional, thanks to a modern dashboard design that utilizes a variety of contrasting colors and materials, as well as relatively premium-looking seats.

Notable features include rear A/C vents, up to a nine-inch touchscreen (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) paired with a six-speaker sound setup, a wireless charging pad, and a massive panoramic sunroof that gives the interior a roomier vibe when open. Oh, and six airbags are also equipped in this thing.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Two powertrains are available: The hybrid setup uses a 1.5-liter gasoline engine paired with an electric motor and lithium-ion battery to produce 114hp and 141Nm of torque, while the gasoline version uses a 1.5-liter engine with 100hp and 135Nm. Only the gasoline is available with AWD or a five-speed manual, while the hybrid has its shifting handled by a six-speed automatic

Not bad. Would you like to see something like this hit the Philippine market, or are you currently satisfied with the hybrids TMP already has on hand?

More photos of the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

