Lexus has its design game on point with its EV concepts

Lexus recently gave us a look at its upcoming RZ electric SUV, and we know a lot of you agree with us when we say it’s quite the looker. Suffice to say, the carmaker has its design game on point.

Not just because of the RZ, though, but also because of these two other concepts: the electrified SUV and sedan. No details about either vehicle were provided, but the images give us a good look at the brand’s future EVs.

The SUV’s front end looks familiar as it has similar styling to the RZ. Their differences seem clearer from the sides, with the SUV having a bigger physique and a more muscular stance. The SUV’s rear also looks beefier and boxier, and we’re getting a sleeker and more futuristic-looking LX600 vibe from it looking at it from this angle.

As for the sedan, if it feels like you’ve seen this one before, then you probably have. The design incorporates the same front end of the supposed e-supercar that’ll have the LFA’s ‘secret sauce.’ What sets the new sedan renders apart is that it’s a four-door. Also, we get to see this one from behind, and frankly, it’ll be hard not to turn heads with that rear.

What do you guys think? Should Lexus just go ahead and build these two?

