Lexus has sold more than 2 million electrified cars since 2005

Electrification may have only really taken off the past couple of years, but the revolution has been ongoing for quite a while already. In the case of Lexus, it actually began way back in 2005 with the launch of the RX400h.

Since then, the Japanese luxury car manufacturer has sold a dizzying two million hybrids and battery-electric vehicles. Electrified RX units make up the bulk of the brand’s global sales to date, with 518,000 sold. This is followed by the ES and CT, with 384,000 and 372,000 units each, respectively.

Rounding out the brand’s top-five electrified offerings in terms of sales are the NX (285,000 units) and UX (137,000 units). Electrified IS, LS, RC, and LC models (324,000 units) make up the rest of the total.

Market-wise, the company’s number one client is the US, which has bought 540,000 Lexus EVs and BEVs since 2005. This is followed by Europe in second with 480,000 units bought, then the carmaker’s home market of Japan with 401,000 units. China, which is now one of the world’s hottest EV markets, has bought a total of 387,000 electrified Lexus units. Other markets make up the rest of the two million sold.

Two million is nice, but Lexus has no intention of resting on its laurels anytime soon. The brand plans to launch a new mass-market plug-in hybrid later this year and has an all-new BEV scheduled to come out in 2022. Lexus says it will continue to pursue electrification while at the same time maintaining the driving dynamics that make its offerings succeed in the first place. Good to know.

Lexus adds that its ultimate goal is to be completely carbon-neutral by the time 2050 rolls around. This covers the entire vehicle life cycle, from manufacturing to ownership, and even disposal. Think the company will meet this target? Let us know in the comments.

