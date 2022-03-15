Report: Toyota to cut production in Japan next quarter

It’s been one production hit after the other for Toyota in 2021. This new one, however, is arguably the biggest that the carmaker will be taking so far this year.

According to a report by Reuters, Toyota Motor Corporation will be cutting its domestic production next quarter. Specifically, Toyota will reduce manufacturing by about 20% in April, about 10% in May, and about 5% in June.

These production cuts will be made in order to ease the strain on struggling suppliers who have been dealing with the shortages of chips and other parts as of late. The move highlights the supply-chain difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic that were further complicated by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

A spokesperson from Toyota reportedly said that production “would still remain high” as the initial plan included making up for previously lost output, although no exact figures were provided. The company also didn’t comment on how this will affect its initial plans of setting an 11-million vehicle production record in FY2022.

No word on how this will affect local supply, either. All we know is that if you’re thinking of buying an in-demand model like the Land Cruiser, expect the long waiting time to get even longer after these recent announcements.

