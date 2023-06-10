ICYMI: TPLEX extension, driver’s license card supply, don’t block the driveway

“If you’re driving out on Independence Day and you’re passing through Manila City, take note. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that a portion of Roxas Boulevard will be temporarily closed from 5am to 10am on June 12, 2023.

“Specifically, both northbound and southbound lanes between the T.M. Kalaw and Padre Burgos intersections will be affected. The closure will be implemented to make way for a flag-raising ceremony.

“In addition to these, Katigbak Parkway, South Road, and Independence Road will all be closed from 12:01am to 10pm on June 12 for a civic military parade.

“The press release reads: ‘Affected trucks going to North Harbor are advised to reroute from SLEX straight ahead to Osmeña Highway then right turn to Quirino Avenue, straight to Nagtahan Street, going to Lacson Avenue, left turn to Yuseco Street, and straight ahead to Capulong Street then right turn or turn left to R-10 road to destination.’”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“The MMDA is once again reminding all motorists that the EDSA Carousel or EDSA Busway lanes are exclusive to public utility buses, ambulances, and government vehicles responding to emergencies. All unauthorized vehicles that enter the exclusive lanes will be apprehended and drivers will be ticketed accordingly—this includes unauthorized government vehicles.

“The MMDA also pointed out that erring motorcycle riders may also have their driver’s licenses suspended, and those on motorcycle taxis will be reported to their corresponding service providers.

“The advisory reads: ‘Tandaan: Stay on your lane and drive safely! Ito ay para na rin sa inyong kaligtasan at para maging maayos ang daloy ng trapiko sa kahabaan ng EDSA.’”

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

What commuters need to know about the McKinley Hill-San Lorenzo COMET buses

Someone just paid P7.2-M to settle a speeding violation

“The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has just approved the 59.4km extension project for the Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway (TPLEX). This project will extend the road network all the way to San Juan, La Union, upping its total length to 148.61km.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

“The four-lane expressway project is said to cost P23.4 billion and will be implemented through a public-private partnership (PPP) under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). No specific timeline has been revealed just yet.”

“The San Miguel Corporation (SMC) said Tuesday that its clearing operations on South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) were ‘cleared to proceed,’ following several consultations with stakeholders.

“In a statement sent to Top Gear Philippines, SLEX parent company SMC said the clearing operations will only affect trees within the expressway’s road right-of-way.

“SMC’s statement reads: ‘The Seamless Southern Tollways Project, a government priority project, is aimed at facilitating travel and, more importantly, improving roadway safety along the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX).’

“‘While valued for their environmental and aesthetic benefits, the trees, over the years, have become a safety concern,’ it further read.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“SMC also said that it is committed to ‘plant and grow 100 new trees for every naturally-grown species cut and 50 for planted species in suitable locations recommended by the DENR.’

“It added that ‘trees that can be balled will be preserved and safely replanted in other locations.’ Felled trees will also be repurposed and used to create furniture in public schools.

“SMC said the SLEX upgrade comes after the completion of the northbound and southbound SLEX Elevated Extension, which connects Susanna Heights directly to the Skyway 3.”

“If you’ve been taking advantage of the libreng sakay buses in Quezon City, here’s some good news: The QCity Bus service will remain free for life.

“Mayor Joy Belmonte has signed Ordinance No. SP-3184, S-2023, otherwise known as the QCity Bus Ordinance. The directive states that ‘the program shall cater to the citizens of Quezon City and inviduals who are working, studying, or transacting within the City.’

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“The bus program, which initially began in 2020 as a transport augmentation scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic, has since served 12 million residents, says Belmonte on her Twitter account.

“Currently, there are eight QCity Bus routes, seven of which begin and end at the Quezon City Hall. For the complete list of routes, stops, and schedules, check out this guide.”

LATEST CAR NEWS:

Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Mazda CX-60

The revived Mitsubishi Colt is a Renault with a Japanese twist

“If you recall recently, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) reiterated that its marshals and deputized officers are not allowed to confiscate license plates. Now, it’s the turn of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to give a stern reminder to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

“The DOJ has made it clear to the LTFRB that the latter has no authority when it comes to apprehending and impounding ‘colorum’ vehicles. A ‘colorum’ vehicle is an unauthorized public utility vehicle that runs without a franchise from the LTFRB.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“‘We advise that LTFRB has no power to apprehend, impound and dispose colorum vehicles. Its authority extends only in the coordination cooperation with other government agencies in the apprehension, impounding and disposal of such vehicles,’ said Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla of the DOJ Remulla said in a legal opinion/opinion letter.

“The DOJ stepped in on the matter after former DOTr secretary Arthur Tugade was asked by two transport cooperatives to clarify the LTFRB’s jurisdiction. In response, the DOTr sought a legal opinion from the DOJ. Tugade’s successor Jaime Bautista said that the LTFRB has the right to apprehend and impound colorum violators, but the DOJ has said otherwise.

“The DOTr and the LTFRB cite Joint Administrative Order (JAO) No. 2014-01 as one of the provisions that allows the latter to apprehend and impound. However, the DOJ rebuffed that by saying JAO 2014-01 does not explicitly state if the LTFRB is allowed to perform that duty. Executive Order No. 202, the EO that formed the LTFRB, was also cited to carry out impounding duties. But the DOJ had the same response to that matter, again saying that it is not explicitly stated of the LTFRB has the authority to impound.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“DOTr chief Jaime Bautista has announced that the agency is finalizing the procurement of at least 500,000 license cards for release by July.

“‘Right now, there’s an ongoing procurement. There is already the lowest bidder,” the official said to the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee. ‘We are just doing a post-qualification of the lowest calculated bid. If we will be able to finalize this, if we will qualify the lowest bidder, we should be able to get maybe 500,000 licenses in July.’

“By Bautista’s estimates, there is still a backlog of 690,000 license cards for release. To alleviate the situation, the LTO has extended the validity of all driver’s licenses expiring from April 24 onwards until October 31, 2023. That is according to a memorandum issued by the LTO, dated April 21, 2023. The DOTr secretary also said that there are about 70,000 license cards reserved for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Hear us out: ‘Don’t block the driveway’ signs are unnecessary. If you see a gate leading to a property, don’t park in front of it. If there’s an emergency and a vehicle can’t get out of that driveway, it’s on your head. But never mind all that—all you need to remind yourself is that it’s downright illegal.

“During one of the MMDA’s road-clearing operations, New Task Force Special Operations head Bong Nebrija spotted a similar scenario somewhere in the metro. A Toyota Vios was supposedly blocking a driveway, and it got an all-caps sarcastic message—printed out, mind you—heavily taped onto its window.

“The note reads: ‘Hiyang-hiya naman kami sayo, di na namin nilabas yung truck baka maabala ka kasi!’ We reckon that’s gonna leave a mark. Literally.

“We hope this serves as a good reminder to all of you.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓