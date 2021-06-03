Just a reminder: You could get fined for wearing slippers while riding a scooter

Let this be a reminder to riders who assume that short distances and quick errands will spare you a ticket.

On Monday, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic chief Bong Nebrija shared on Facebook a photo of three motorcycles parked on the side of the road, with the caption: “Nice scooters I must say, but what else do they have in common?”

He then cited that all its riders were wearing slippers, had no license, and were caught in the same location in Pasay City within 30 minutes of the operation. The units were subsequently impounded.

One netizen commented on Nebrija’s post: “Tapos ang ikakatwiran, ‘Diyan lang kasi ako galing sa kabilang eskinita, may binili lang.’”

According to Section XI, Provision (e) of the LTO Administrative Order AHS-2008-015 or the ‘Rules and Regulations for the Use and Operation of Motorcycles on Highways,’ riders wearing flip-flops, sandals, slippers, or no footwear at all while operating a motorcycle or scooter on a road or highway will be fined from P500 to P1,000, including the revocation of driver’s license, depending on the offense.

The MMDA has been cracking down on traffic violators around the metro. Recently, Nebrija apprehended a motorist who was carrying a fake driver’s license. He also explained why it’s better to avoid riding habal-habal, and uploaded a photo of a rider with improper riding attire and helmet. He and his team also came to the aid of a couple who was rushing their child to the hospital.

