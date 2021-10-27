Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, BMW are still the most valuable car brands in 2021

Interbrand’s list of the 100 Best Global Brands of 2021 is out, and it appears a certain carmaker has stood out among the list: Tesla.

The American EV giant—after re-entering the list in 2020 and landing straight into 40th overall—has now leaped all the way up to 14th place with a 184% increase in brand value over the past year. With this, Tesla now moves from sixth to fourth place among all carmakers.

The top two car brands remain unchanged, with Toyota and Mercedes-Benz holding on to their seventh and eighth overall ranking, respectively. BMW also retains the third spot among carmakers, but has dropped a place down to 12th overall.

Honda has dropped to fifth among carmakers and five places down to 25th overall. Due to Tesla’s huge jump, Hyundai moves a rank down to sixth despite moving a global rank up to 35th.

Minimal changes are seen from eighth to 15th place, save for Volkswagen bouncing back from 2020 and jumping eight spots up to 47th and overtaking Ford, who dropped 10 spots down to 52nd. Mini and Land Rover also switched places, the former now the 14th among car brands and the latter the 15th.

What do you think of this year’s list? You can check out the 2021 rankings for carmakers below.

