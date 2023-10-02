PH fuel price update: Increase for diesel, rollback for gasoline effective October 3

After minimal rollbacks last week (finally), fuel prices will have mixed movement this coming week.

According to the latest advisories from various fuel companies, diesel prices will increase by P0.40 per liter effective October 3, 2023, canceling out last week’s P0.20/L decrease. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, will go down by P2 per liter, and kerosene will also have a rollback of P0.50 per liter.

Once these adjustments take effect, diesel and gasoline prices will have gone up by P13.80/L and P15.30/L, respectively, since the beginning of 2023, while kerosene will have increased by P8.94/L from the start of the year. Fuel price movements for the past few weeks are linked below.

PHOTO BY Adobe Stock

If the price of fuel in your area seems a bit high, remember that fuel prices may vary depending on location and the brand of the fuel station; it might be cheaper somewhere along your regular route than it is near your place residence or work. Thinking of switching to a lower-octane formulation during this time of high fuel prices? Read here if that will have an effect on your engine’s health. Found less expensive fuel from another brand? We discuss here if mixing different brands of fuel is bad for your vehicle. Running very low on fuel? We answer here if a glowing fuel warning light is that big a deal. You can also read here why buying fuel ‘tingi-tingi’ style is hurting your car. And if you want to try stretching your tank of fuel over a longer distance, check out these fuel-saving tips.

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

Philippine fuel prices: October 3 to 9, 2023

The past few weeks in fuel prices: