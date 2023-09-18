PH fuel price update: Diesel prices to rise by P2.50/L effective September 19

Fuel prices keep going up—it’s the 11th straight week now of price hikes, and the rate of increase this week is bigger than it was last week.

According to the latest advisories from various fuel companies, diesel prices will go up by P2.50 per liter effective September 19, 2023—a far bigger hike than last week’s P0.40/L. It’s the same story for gasoline prices, which will increase by P2 per liter, compared with just P0.20/L last week.

Once these adjustments take effect, diesel and gasoline prices will have gone up by P13.60/L and P17.50/L, respectively, since the beginning of 2023. Fuel price movements for the past few weeks are linked below.

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

Philippine fuel prices: September 19 to 25, 2023

The past few weeks in fuel prices: