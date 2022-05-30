Promo roundup: Here are all the deals and discounts available this week

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

“The Toyota Raize may be relatively new to the local market, but Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is already throwing the model in the car brand’s summer promo for 2022.

“For the month of May, the Japanese car manufacturer is making the Raize 1.2 G CVT available for as low as P9,351 per month. This is made possible by the company’s Pay Light option, which requires a 50% down payment and a 60-month payment term. Take note that this variant is not the one that comes with a turbocharger—you can read about our first drive of the non-turbo Raize here.

“Looking for something a little more tried and tested? Well, few cars in the market are as reliable as the Toyota Vios, and the sedan’s 1.3 XE CVT variant is now available for as low as P7,518 per month through TMP’s Pay Light scheme.

“A handful of other Toyotas (including the recently launched Veloz—check out everything you need to know about the model here) are available with low monthly payments through the brand’s Pay Light scheme. Check out the full list of Summer offers below:”

Toyota Vios 1.3 XE CVT – P7,518 per month (read the review here) Toyota Vios G, E, and XLE – Extended five-year/150,000km (whichever comes first) warranty (read up on the Vios G versus the Honda City and the Mazda 2 here) Toyota Wigo 1.0 E MT – P6,023 per month Toyota Veloz 1.5 G CVT – P12,789 per month (read our first impressions here) Toyota Raize 1.2 G CVT – P9,351 per month Toyota Rush – up to P10,000 cash discount (read the review here) Toyota Innova – up to P45,000 cash discount (read the review here)

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

“Looking to satisfy your revenge travel needs by car this year? If you have a family, the best way to go about it might be with a midsize SUV that fits seven.

“Interested in checking one out? Well, Ford Philippines is making the Everest extra enticing this May, offering the vehicle’s Sport 4x2 AT variant with a low monthly of just P19,111.

“Besides the Ford Everest, the American car brand also has deals available for the Ranger pickup. The Ranger 2.2 XLS 4x2 MT is currently on offer with an all-in down payment of P98,000 and 0% interest for three years.

“If you have your eyes on the company’s higher-end truck, the Ranger 2.0 Wildtrak, its manual variant is also available with 0% interest for up to 36 months. Both the 2.0 Wildtrak MT and AT, meanwhile, are available with a three-year scheduled service plan that covers parts and labor.”

PHOTO BY Motor Image Pilipinas

“The summer deals just keep on coming in. This time, it’s Subaru’s official local distributor, Motor Image Pilipinas, who has some pretty sweet offers on the XV and Evoltis.

“If you’re eyeing the Subaru XV 2.0 I-S EyeSight CVT, you’re in luck. The Japanese carmaker is making the crossover’s P1,908,000 price tag an easier pill to swallow with up to P210,000 off in cash savings. Buyers also have the option of P20,710 monthly amortization and a P269,000 downpayment.

“The much larger Subaru Evoltis 2.4 Touring EyeSight CVT, meanwhile, is on offer with up to P100,000 in outright cash savings, and 0% interest for 12 months with a 40% downpayment on its P3,480,000 SRP.

“Now, the company says these offers are available for May 2022, but we’ve been seeing plenty of promo extensions from other brands lately. Still, if you’re seriously considering purchasing either the XV or Evoltis, we wouldn’t risk missing out these offers.”

PHOTO BY Lexus Manila

“Considering moving up to something snazzier on the automotive totem pole? Lexus Philippines has a few deals you might be willing to consider.

“The Japanese carmaker is continuing its streak of local promo offers with new summer deals on the RX and the IS. The former will be available with 0% interest for up to 18 months, and to sweeten the pot further, the company is throwing in two free years of periodic maintenance with the luxury SUV.

“Meanwhile, the IS sports sedan is currently available with two free years of periodic maintenance.

“If you’re interested in checking out the RX, Lexus IS offering two variants locally. There’s the RX350, which carries a P4,498,000 price tag and packs a 3.5-liter V6 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. And then you have the RX350 F Sport for P5,158,000 that features a handful of sporty driving enhancements over the regular version.

“As for the IS, you have a pair of hybrids in the IS300h and IS300h Premier. And just like the RX, the IS comes in a sportier F Sport trim as well.”

PHOTO BY Niky Tamayo

“Few things are more of a downer for potential car buyers than harrowingly missing out on a sweet deal at the dealership. We have some good news for those of you who weren’t able to pull the trigger in time on Nissan’s promo last month, though.

“The Japanese carmaker has announced that it is extending its promo offers for the all-new Nissan Almera, the Navara pickup, and Terra midsize SUV.

Nissan Almera VE Turbo CVT - Up to P80,000 off, all-in P38,000 downpayment or P18,888 monthly (with 25% downpayment) Nissan Navara 2.5 VE Calibre 4x2 AT - Up to P95,000 off, all-in P98,000 downpayment Nissan Navara 2.5 VE Calibre 4x2 MT - P21,888 monthly (with 30% downpayment) Nissan Terra VE 4x2 AT - Up to P50,000 off, all-in P148,000 downpayment Nissan genuine accessory package - As low as P73,000, all-in P105,000 downpayment with select Almera and Navara variants

“Nissan Philippines hasn’t mentioned exactly when this promo will end, so for now assume you have until the end of May to bite on this. And who knows? Another extension might be in the cards next month, too.”

