ICYMI: Single ticketing system implementation, Lagusnilad rehab, SMC ‘super bridge’

In case you guys missed it—but we doubt many of you did—the implementation of the new single ticketing system in Metro Manila has begun.

“If you’re still unfamiliar, the single ticketing system harmonizes all the local laws on traffic enforcement, meaning the violations cited by enforcers will be uniform across various cities in the metro. In addition, motorists will no longer be required to settle their fines in the city where they were apprehended.

“The pilot implementation will only cover San Juan, Muntinlupa, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Parañaque, Manila, and Caloocan. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, however, has yet to provide a specific timeframe for the pilot program. The agency confirmed that this system will eventually be implemented across the capital.”

The single ticketing system has been all over the news this week after the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Land Transportation Office (LTO), and select local government units in the city began the pilot implementation.

“There still seems to be some confusion, however—no surprise there—about the violations listed under the new system. While authorities have shared a list, there’s one that’s a bit vague: the dress code violation for motorcycle riders.

“See, back then, authorities would only pull motorcycles over if the rider was wearing slippers. Under the single ticketing system, it appears even pillion riders are not exempt from the dress code. This was clarified in a recent video uploaded by Gadget Addict on Facebook showing one of the MMDA’s recent ops.”

One of the biggest changes we'll be seeing with the implementation of the single ticketing system is with the types of violations and how much the corresponding penalties will be. Here are the most expensive traffic violations under the new scheme.

Violation of Children’s Safety on Motorcycles Act – P3,000 (first offense), P5,000 (second offense), P10,000 (third and subsequent offenses)

(first offense), (second offense), (third and subsequent offenses) No motorcycle helmet – P1,500 (first offense), P3,000 (second offense), P5,000 (third offense), P10,000 (fourth and subsequent offenses)

(first offense), (second offense), (third offense), P10,000 (fourth and subsequent offenses) Use of helmet with no ICC markings – P3,000 (first offense), P5,000 (second and subsequent offenses)

(first offense), (second and subsequent offenses) Illegal counterflow – P2,000 (first offense), P5,000 (second and subsequent offenses)

(first offense), (second and subsequent offenses) Failure to use child restraint system (CRS) - P1,000 (first offense), P2,000 (second offense), P5,000 (third and subsequent offenses)

(first offense), (second offense), (third and subsequent offenses) Use of substandard CRS – P1,000 (first offense), P3,000 (second offense), P5,000 (third and subsequent offenses)

(first offense), (second offense), (third and subsequent offenses) Truck ban – P3,000

Illegal parking – P2,000 (unattended), P1,000 (attended)

The single ticketing system is currently on a dry run to iron out any kinks, and for this reason, not all of its functions are available at the moment.

One of these is the digital payment of fines. According to the Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023, digital payment through e-wallets and banking applications is allowed under the new scheme. There is even a special device that serves as a point of sale (POS) system to make this possible. So, why isn't it available during the pilot phase?

In a report by UNTV News, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said that digital payments will be available by the third week of May. By then, the special handheld devices will be assigned to the agency's traffic constables. For now, fines can be settled through a local government unit's City Hall, or through websites that the LGUs will put up soon. The Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023 also stated that fines can be settle through Bayad Center branches nationwide.

The demerit points system is also on hold during the trial phase. That's because the Land Transportation Office (LTO) is still awaiting approval from the Department of Transport (DOTr) to put this into action. The MMDA also said the contesting period for fines and violations will be extended from seven days to 10 days.

As it stands, seven cities are now using the new single ticketing system for traffic enforcement: San Juan, Muntinlupa, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Parañaque, Manila, and Caloocan.

What about the other cities and municipalities?

'Honestly, I am looking at a couple of weeks,' Metro Manila Council head and San Juan City mayor Francis Zamora said in an interview with Unang Balita. 'Hindi naman mahabang panahon po ito dahil yung integration naman po ng ibang lungsod ay ongoing na.'

Metro Manila mayors will also reportedly discuss and assess the pilot run over the next few days.

If you're traveling within the Manila City Hall's vicinity, brace yourselves for heavy traffic. That's because the rehabilitation of Lagusnilad vehicular underpass has begun, and the roadworks project will take about four months to finish.

That said, the vehicular underpass won't be impassable for the time being. One lane of traffic will remain open, so motorists headed for Taft Avenue may still take this route. Of course, there is an alternate route available to relieve the expected congestion in that area.

Alternate route for Lagusnilad partial closure

Make a slight right at Padre Burgos Avenue Turn right at Round Table Cross Padre Burgos Ave. to Maria Orosa Street Turn left into Kalaw Avenue Turn right into Taft Avenue

Slowly but surely, the list of hybrid and electric vehicles is growing in the country. That also means that more of these cars are exempt from the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program, also known as the number coding scheme. That's all good, but it does present a different kind of problem for the MMDA.

In a segment of ABS-CBN Teleradyo, it was pointed out that enforcers are trying to flag down these hybrids and EVs as some cannot identify which cars are exempt from coding. As a result, these traffic constables run the risk of getting hit by traffic as they try to flag down vehicles.

In response to that, MMDA acting chairman Romando Artes said that the agency is coordinating with the LTO and are currently requesting for a list of vehicles not covered by the UVVRP.

'Dapat po ay makipag-coordinate sa LTO kasi sila [po] yung nagse-certify kung ano po yung exempted,' said Artes.

Under Republic Act No. 11697 (Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act or EVIDA), hybrid and electric vehicles are exempt from the number coding scheme. Full hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) are not subject to UVVRP by default, so cars such as the Nissan Kicks e-Power, Toyota Corolla Cross HEV, and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV are not bound by coding rules. Even a supercar like the Ferrari 296 GTB should be exempt as it is a plug-in hybrid as it follows the spirit of the law.

However, there is a gray area when it comes to mild-hybrid electric vehicles (MHEV). Under EVIDA, Section 5 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations covers EVs (also known as battery electric vehicles or BEVs), HEVs, Light EVs (LEVs), and PHEVs. There is no mention of mild-hybrids, and the Department of Energy (DoE) stated that other types of EVs not mentioned are not included in the coding exemption.

But whether it's a mild hybrid, a full hybrid, or fully-electric, the exempted cars will ultimately fall under the LTO's jurisdiction. As mentioned, it is that agency's duty to certify which vehicles are included in the exemption, so if that model is on the list, then the MMDA should comply.

San Miguel Corporation (SMC) has just announced that it is now in talks with the local government unit of Oriental Mindoro and Governor Humerlito Dolor to build a 15km 'super bridge' that will connect Mindoro Island to mainland Luzon.

The Mindoro-Batangas super bridge was first proposed by Oriental Mindoro congressman Alfonso Umali in 2015, and is now being pushed by Dolor to boost growth and development in the region post-pandemic.

'We have started bringing together global experts across disciplines, including a European architectural and engineering firm to do a technical feasibility study on how the bridge can be built sustainably to benefit both people and the environment,' said SMC president and CEO Ramon S. Ang.

The upcoming bridge will start at Barangay Ilijan in Batangas, pass through Verde Island, and end at Barangay Sinandigan in Puerto Galera.

Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto has shared the city's new design for its sidewalks—low and flat, easier to access for PWDs especially those on wheelchairs. Sotto also noted how portions of these sidewalks already cost P500,000 to build.

'May mga challenge areas tayo dahil may mga poste sa ibang sidewalk na hindi basta-basta puwedeng tanggalin,' Sotto's post read. 'Meron lugar na masyadong manipis ang daanan. Pero ito na ang direksyon natin, para sa isang pedestrian-friendly Pasig.'

New pedestrian-friendly sidewalks in Pasig City:

In its bid to rid its agency of corruption, the LTO is now looking to make further changes to its processes—this time, with student-permit applications.

The agency has just announced that it is now 'actively seeking ways to simplify transactions,' and this includes the review of the exams for student-driver permit applications. The supposed lengthy procedures is said to be one of the reasons applicants keep patronizing fixers.

'The instruction I gave to our committee was to compress the exam,' said LTO chief Jay Art Tugade. 'This exam reportedly takes about two hours. The agency is now studying how to shorten the exam. I believe that by reducing the exam duration, our applicants will not seek out fixers and will opt to take the exam themselves.'

In addition, the LTO chief is pushing to digitalize more license application-related transactions—like enabling online payments for applicants—to further fight corruption.