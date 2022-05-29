This week in cars: All-new Honda CR-V preview, new Mitsubishi Strada GLS in PH

PHOTO BY Honda

“We recently got a peek at what we speculated was the next-generation Honda CR-V. Well, guess what? Honda has finally released the first official images of the all-new model, and the leaked photos check out.

“The new CR-V is still shaped similarly as the old one, only it now boasts a sleeker-looking front fascia with less plastic claddings and chrome. The rear, meanwhile, has stylish taillights that carry over the outgoing model’s L-motif, but which give off a more unique light signature.

Continue reading below ↓

“The photos were all Honda gave us, though. No details or indicative specs whatsoever were provided apart from the fact that the vehicle will be available as a hybrid in North American market. Currently, the CR-V that we have is powered by a 1.6-liter turbodiesel with 118hp and 300Nm, and a 2.0-liter gasoline motor with 152hp and 189Nm.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Continue reading below ↓

“The new Xpander isn’t the only addition to Mitsubishi Motors Philippines’ (MMPC) lineup this month—the company has just announced that the new Strada GLS has also arrived in our market.

“Before we get into the details, let’s talk prices. The Strada GLS starts at P1.293 million and tops out at P1.522 million. Check out the price list below for a better look:

Mitsubishi Strada GLS 4WD MT – P1,522,000

Mitsubishi Strada GLS 2WD AT – P1,368,000

Mitsubishi Strada GLS 2WD MT – P1,293,000

“The aesthetic changes to the new Strada GLS include blacked-out bits such as the grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, side mirrors, door handles, and step boards. The Strada GLS is equipped with added tech such as Mitsubishi Active Stability and Traction Control (M-ASTC), ABS with EBD, trailer-stability assist, and hill-start assist.

“There are no mechanical changes for the Strada GLS as it is still powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged MIVEC diesel engine that generates 178hp and 430Nm. Both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrains are available for this variant. The former can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox, while the latter only comes with the stick shift.”

Continue reading below ↓

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Prices of pickups, motorcycles, MVUC poised to increase under proposed DOF tax reforms

DOF proposal includes P1 hike for petroleum excise tax, imposition of carbon tax

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

“We wrote about a new Chinese car brand named Weltmeister entering the Philippines a few months back. Now, its exclusive distributor WM Motor Philippines (WMPH) has officially brought in its first electric vehicle: the Weltmeister W5.

Continue reading below ↓

“It’s still yet to be launched, so we have no prices yet. WMPH only mentioned that this EV will be priced under P3 million, so it’ll be in the same ballpark as the all-electric Nissan Leaf. We’ve also been told that interested customers can now book test drives of the new W5.

“We’ve actually gotten our hands on a unit already, so we now have a few specs to lay down for you. The W5 measures 4,585mm long, 1,835mm wide, and 1,672mm tall, putting it right around compact-crossover territory. It has a 488-liter trunk which can be expanded up to 1,500 liters.

“The Weltmeister W5 is powered by a Ternary lithium battery housed in a sturdy casing with an IP68 waterproofing grade. It boasts 215hp and 315Nm of torque and promises a range of around 400km on a single charge. With a DC fast charger, the battery juices up from 35% to 80% in just 35 minutes. A standard AC charger, meanwhile, gets the vehicle back up to full charge overnight.

Continue reading below ↓

“WMPH says charging costs only fall around P500-P1,000 per month if you charge the vehicle at home. For public charging stations, establishments charge (no pun intended) P1 per five minutes. For three hours of charging, that’ll cost you just P36.

“Apart from these, the W5 also gets a host of amenities. There’s a 15.6-inch LED display, an in-cabin UV disinfection light, and an N95 air-filtration system. Safety tech include traction control, hill-start assist and hill-descent control, and front and rear parking sensors.”

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Continue reading below ↓

“Toyota’s electrification efforts continue. This time, it appears a model that’s very popular here in our market will be getting the electric treatment: the Fortuner.

“The next iteration of the midsize SUV is expected to come with a mild-hybrid powertrain, according to a report by Headlight Magazine. The website’s source says this all-new Fortuner could be released in Thailand sometime next year.

“There’s very little to go by about the next-generation model, but the report did mention that it will be based on the TNGA-F platform and will come with Toyota’s 1GD diesel engine.

“This powertrain could be a 2.8-liter turbodiesel that gets a mild-hybrid system to assist in acceleration from a standstill. The latter will help provide power at low RPMs, ultimately reducing both fuel consumption and even carbon emissions especially when driving around the city.”

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

This is what we think the next-gen Toyota Vios will look like

The Honda BR-V, Brio, and City can all supposedly do over 22km/L

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

“Ford had a tall task ahead of it when it set out to build an even gnarlier version of the current-generation Bronco. Earlier this year, the brand was able to show it would deliver—at least in terms of aesthetics. As far as the engine was concerned, all we had to go on was Jim Farley’s promise of ‘more than 400hp.’

Continue reading below ↓

“Now, it’s official. The Ford Performance engineers are delivering on their boss’ claim, and the Ford Bronco Raptor’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine will have 418hp and 597Nm of torque on tap. None other than Farley himself shared the news over Twitter. Look:

“Just to put things in perspective, the standard version of the vehicle comes with either a 2.3-liter EcoBoost with 270hp and 420Nm, or a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with 310hp and 541Nm—all figures that pale in comparison to what Ford’s done for the Raptor version.

Continue reading below ↓

“Other than a substantial boost in output, this take on Ford’s off-road plaything also boasts a strengthened chassis, a Fox suspension setup, 330mm of ground clearance, underbody protection, and a more intimidating appearance. You know, standard Raptor stuff. For more on this SUV, you can check out our reveal story.”

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

“Everything is just better with stripes, isn’t it? Football kits, racing cars, lawns, erm… wallpaper? Oh, and as it happens, the Toyota 4Runner.

“What you see above is the 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition, so named because as of 2023, the body-on-frame, Land Cruiser-based SUV will be 40 years old. Makes sense.



“Strangely, this special edition—limited to 4,040 examples—is based on the lowly SR5 trim. It’ll be available in white, black, or red though, and all will get those lovely retro stripes as well as permanent 4WD.

“All 40th Anniversary specials also get bronze 17-inch wheels, the Toyota Heritage-spec front grille, and much badging inside and out. Plus, all 4Runners already come with a 4.0-liter V6 that makes a whole 270hp and is connected to a five-speed automatic gearbox. Are we sure it’s not the powertrain that’s celebrating its 40th birthday?”

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

“The Hiace—that’s the only mass-market people-hauler Toyota has in its local lineup. While we understand the van’s sheer popularity here in our market, we still wish we had more options. Having more minivans, for example, would be nice.

“Minivans are more premium and often more stylish than the usual vans we see on our roads. Take the Toyota Sienna—the modern-day iteration is one we’re still waiting to get in our market. The nameplate’s actually marking its 25th anniversary this year, and Toyota is launching a limited-edition Sienna in the US in celebration.

“Pictured here is the Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition. For some totally unrelated reason, Toyota will only build 2,525 units of this. This particular Sienna is based on the XSE variant and comes powered by the Toyota Hybrid System II that churns out 245hp. This electrified powertrain lets the minivan do around 15km/L. Would a gasoline-powered Hiace be able to do that? We don’t think so.

Continue reading below ↓

“The special-edition Sienna adds in snazzy 20-inch blacked-out wheels and beefier front and rear bumpers. It’s fitted with a sport-tuned suspension and can be had with a front-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive layout.

“The model also gets a few amenities from other higher variants, including auto-dimming side mirrors with memory and reverse-tilt down functions, black leather seats with silver contrast stitching, and heated and ventilated front seats with memory function. A ‘25th Anniversary’ badge on the key fob and special-edition floormats also come with the package.”

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.