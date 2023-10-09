PH fuel price update: Significant rollback for gasoline, diesel effective October 10

This week, prices of both diesel and gasoline are going down significantly after several weeks of hikes or mixed movement.

According to the latest advisories from various fuel companies, gasoline prices are going down by P3.05 per liter effective October 10, 2023. Diesel prices are also set to decrease by P2.45 per liter, while for kerosene, there is a rollback of P3 per liter.

Once these adjustments take effect, diesel and gasoline prices will have gone up by P11.35/L and P12.25/L, respectively, since the beginning of 2023, while kerosene will have increased by P5.94/L from the start of the year. Fuel price movements for the past few weeks are linked below.

Industry observers, however, will be keenly watching the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, which may impact fuel prices.

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

Philippine fuel prices: October 10 to 16, 2023

