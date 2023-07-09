ICYMI: P4-M in cash on highway, MMDA bodycams, PNR’s imminent closure

“Earlier this year, we saw what we thought was easily the most bizarre sight on an expressway: A runaway horse galloping along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX). Now, a new contender has just come up.

“A few days ago, bundles of cash were found scattered around the South Road Properties (SRP) area leading to the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX). A rider named Doodzkie Logroño was able to shoot some footage of the incident. He said 10 bundles initially dropped on the road, then just a few meters later, 20 more followed suit.

PHOTO BY Doodz Blog Lakwatsero on Facebook

“The incident reportedly happened around 10am on July 4. According to a report by Cebu Daily News, the rider was remittance collector John Mark Barrientos, who said he lost almost P4 million in cash. Barrientos pleaded for the other motorists who had picked up the strewn bills to return the cash to him or to authorities. Local police and traffic enforcers also said that several motorists had returned some of the cash they found.”

“The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is about to make some huge changes regarding its operations: Several of its traffic enforcers will soon begin wearing bodycams.

“The agency recently held a meeting with transport groups, motorcycle organizations, members of the media, and representatives of the Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP) to discuss the implementation of this new initiative.

“AAP Trustee and Government Liaison Committee chairperson and Top Gear Philippines legal columnist Atty. Robby Consunji said that the MMDA was merely being prudent by building a consensus among stakeholders. True enough, there was no resistance from anyone present during the meeting.

“‘There is no rocket science to a body-worn camera policy,’ said Consunji. ‘It is based on well-established principles of constitutional law, evidence, privacy, etc.’

“The MMDA’s body cameras have six to eight hours of battery life. These are supposedly similar to devices used in the United Kingdom.

“From here, the stakeholders’ comments will be consolidated and presented to the Metro Manila Council (MMC). The MMDA believes that these body cameras will help protect both enforcers and motorists alike, as these will prevent enforcers from taking bribes and road users from giving them out. However, only 120 body cameras will be distributed across the MMDA, so only enforcers holding the ticket handbook will be required to wear body cameras for now.

“The MMDA has also released initial rules and regulations on the use of these body cameras. You can read about it in more detail here.”

“In case you missed it, the MMDA opened its new headquarters in May 2022. Located along Julia Vargas Avenue in Pasig City, the MMDA’s New Head Office Building is a 20-story facility that was first conceptualized in 2018 under the leadership of the late Danilo Lim.

“With that, the redemption center will no longer be in Makati, so heads-up to those who need to pay their fines. That said, there is still the option to settle violations and payments via Landbank’s portal, payment centers and e-wallet applications such as GCash and Maya.

“‘With this New MMDA Head Office Building, we intend to provide convenience to our stakeholders and ensure effective delivery of our services,’ said MMDA acting chairman Don Artes during the new HQ’s opening last year. Expect more of MMDA’s services to be moved to the Pasig headquarters in the coming years.

“The Philippine National Railyways (PNR) will stop all operations in December 2023, after the Christmas holiday rush, to make way for the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR).

“In an ABS-CBN News report, PNR chairman Michael Macapagal reiterated that new bus franchises will be issued to serve passengers affected by the closure. As of June, three new bus routes have been opened for ‘qualification process’ by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB): FTI-Divisoria via East Service Road, Alabang Starmall–Divisoria via South Luzon Expressway, and Malabon-Divisoria.

“On July 2, 2023, the suspension of the PNR’s Alabang-Calamba trips took effect. Only Alabang-Biñan and Biñan-Alabang trips are available, but not for long.”

PNR Alabang-Biñan trips

Schedule: 9:32am departure, 10:04pm arrival, until July 15 only

Fare: P15

PNR Biñan-Alabang trips

Schedule: 5:24am departure, 5:56am arrival, until July 16 only

Fare: P15

“In addition, Macapagal revealed that the national government is currently in talks with two countries that are proposing to develop and build the PNR South Long Haul line, which will run all the way to Bicol.”