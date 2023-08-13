ICYMI: Villar acquires MCX, EDSA Bus Carousel removal opposed, roadwork ban for FIBA 2023

“Manny Villar’s Prime Asset Ventures Inc. (PAVI) has completed the acquisition of the P3.8-billion Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway, the 4km toll road linking Daang Hari and Daang Reyna to the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), from Ayala Corporation.

“Ayala Corporation disclosed the initial agreement to transfer ownership of MCX to the Villar Group in 2022. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) approved the sale of the toll road on July 19 this year, and the implementing agreement was signed on August 9.

“Villar’s acquisition of MCX comes one day after the opening of Villar Avenue, a 6.2km road that will serve as the main artery of Villar City. The 10-lane thoroughfare starts at the junction of The Crossing Cafe and Dear Joe on Daang Hari Road, and will end near the university district in Dasmariñas, Cavite. It will connect the 15 satellite cities of Villar’s latest venture, the 3,500-hectare Villar City, and will feature dedicated bike lanes as well as a bus rapid transit (BRT) system.”

“Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chief Romando Artes is opposing a proposal to remove the EDSA Bus Carousel, with the agency stating that the matter should be ‘studied carefully.’

“Artes noted that the current system has helped improve traffic flow and is effecting in transporting passengers along EDSA. ‘Commuter travel time along EDSA was cut in half because of the EDSA Bus Carousel,’ said the official, adding that removing the EDSA Busway and reverting to the old system would worsen traffic congestion because the lanes have been narrowed to accommodate the bike lane.

“The proposal to remove the busway was made by the Mega Manila Consortium Corporation. In a report by 24 Oras, the group proposed taking back the two outermost lanes of EDSA—including the bike lane—for buses, and reinstating the 14 bus stops along the thoroughfare.

“‘Nagkaroon lang ng pandemic kaya kami nawala sa EDSA,” said Juliet de Jesus, internal affairs officer of Mega Manila Consortium, adding that bus operators are losing money after bus volume on EDSA was reduced from 3,000 buses in total to just 550 plying the busway. The other buses were assigned to other routes in Metro Manila.

EDSA before the EDSA Bus Carousel PHOTO BY Shutterstock

“Now that the state of public emergency has ended, the group wants to reclaim their pre-pandemic routes. ‘Ang commitment namin is we will police our own ranks,’ de Jesus stated.

“Meanwhile, the MMDA stressed the investments made by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on the EDSA Bus Carousel as well as the completion of the Bike Master Plan.

“‘It is the DOTR that must decide whether or not the EDSA Bus Carousel should be removed,’ said Artes.

“The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is pulling out all the stops just to distribute all unclaimed license plates to their rightful owners. The agency has even launched a new website wherein motorists can check if the replacement plates for their vehicles are already available.

“To further hasten the distribution process, the LTO is now looking to put up claiming areas for license plates in malls around the metro. The purpose behind this was to avoid overwhelming district offices.

“The LTO is eyeing an appointment system for the claiming of plates to ensure a smooth flow at the distribution areas. The ‘mystery applicants’ will also be deployed to verify if there are, in fact, individuals asking for money so that motorists can skip falling in line for their plates.

“In addition, LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II wants to shift the majority of the LTO’s transactions online to provide more efficient services to its constituents.”

“The Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) will open in September 2023, cutting your Tagaytay trips shorter at just 20 minutes from this new exit.

“Currently, it will take around an hour from the Mamplasan Rotonda before motorists can enjoy the view from Tagaytay. Travel time is cut to 30 minutes if you exit at CALAX’s Silang East interchange.

“Construction delays hounded the opening of the Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange, with right-of-way issues blamed for the delayed completion of the fifth of the eight segments of the four-lane, 45km expressway. The entire stretch is eyed to be operational by November 2024, and is seen to benefit 50,000 motorists daily.

“The highway will link the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) and Mamplasan in Biñan, Laguna upon its completion, reducing travel time from CAVITEX to the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) by about 45 minutes. It is also seen to decongest roads specifically in Governor’s Drive, Aguinaldo Highway, and Santa Rosa–Tagaytay Road in the government’s aim to make Calabarzon an ‘investment destination.’

“There will be eight interchanges total: Kawit, Open Canal, Governor’s Drive, Aguinaldo Highway, Silang-Aguinaldo, Silang East, Santa Rosa–Tagaytay, Laguna Boulevard, Laguna Technopark, and a toll barrier before Greenfield-Mamplasan in Biñan.

Currently, only 14.24km are operational from Greenfield Mamplasan to Silang East Interchange. Once the Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange opens, almost 4km more will be added to its operation.

“As for toll fees, CALAX uses the Easytrip RFID, which motorists can also use to pay toll in Cavitex, Cavitex C5 Link, North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX). But in case you still don’t have it, cash is accepted in some toll plazas.”

“You may recall the viral hit-and-run incident that took place near SM Megamall in June 2022—it involved a traffic management personnel who was run over by an SUV. In the aftermath, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) revoked the driver’s license of SUV driver Jose Antonio Sanvicente, rendering him ‘perpetually disqualified from securing a driver’s license and driving a motor vehicle.’

Two days later, Sanvicente, accompanied by his parents and lawyer, held a press conference to apologize to hit-and-run victim Christian Floralde. He pleaded ‘not guilty’ to frustrated homicide charges in September 2022.

“Now, Floralde’s lawyer confirmed to ABS-CBN News that his client had settled the criminal case against Sanvicente, accepting the latter’s defense that the incident was ‘purely accidental.’ The settlement amount was not disclosed.The charges have been dismissed by a Mandaluyong court after the settlement.

“We asked our contributor and lawyer Carlo Chungunco how this would affect the revocation of Sanvicente’s license. ‘The criminal case is filed in court, so [the revocation] should be entirely independent of the criminal case since the LTO has sole adjudication over licenses,’ he said.

“In other words, the dismissal of the case doesn’t automatically reverse the LTO’s decision—that’s entirely up to the agency to decide.”

In case you’re not a basketball fan, just a PSA: The Philippines is one of the host countries of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, and to alleviate traffic congestion on our roads throughout the event, the MMDA is suspending roadwork and prohibiting mall-wide sales in select areas.

“Memorandum Circular No. 7-2023 temporarily suspends road reblocking, utility works, pipe laying, road upgrading, and excavation from August 17 to September 10, 2023, in the following locations:

Affected areas: Roadwork suspension for FIBA World Cup 2023

EDSA Monumento to SM MOA Kalayaan Avenue, C5 Road to EDSA Along Diokno Boulevard P. Ocampo St., Taft Avenue to Roxas Boulevard Roxas Boulevard, NIA Road to UN Avenue Along Meralco Avenue Ortigas Avenue, EDSA to C5 Road EDSA North Avenue to Agham Road

“Mall-wide sales along EDSA and other areas affected by the event are also prohibited from August 17 to September 10, ‘to ensure that all affected roads will remain passable, clean, safe, and serviceable to all types of vehicles and pedestrians during the said period.’

“Japan and Indonesia are the two other host countries of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. Tournament rounds in the Philippines will be held at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippine Arena in Bulacan, and SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The final phase of the tournament, from the quarterfinals up to the finals, will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.”

