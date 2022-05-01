This week in cars: Toyota Veloz, BMW 2-Series launched; all-new Ford Everest PH specs

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

“Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has been consistent with its launches this year. The carmaker has introduced at least one new model in each of the first four months of 2022. Now, it keeps the trend going having added yet another new model to its lineup: the new Veloz.

Continue reading below ↓

“If this is the first time you’re reading about it, the Veloz was originally the top-of-the-line Avanza. Toyota has since launched it as a standalone model in other markets, and we’ve now seen the same thing happen here. The difference is that TMP is calling this a subcompact SUV, when we all know it’s virtually the same car underneath as the Avanza, a subcompact MPV.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Let’s put those questions aside for a moment, though, and instead take a good look at the newest Toyota in town. Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new Veloz.”

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

Continue reading below ↓

“Some big news on local motoring’s electrification front today. If you’re eagerly waiting for a worthwhile electric vehicle to pounce on in our market, you might not have to do so for much longer. BMW Philippines is bringing in the iX electric SUV.

“While the iX is still only available for preorder, we’re already told its local asking price. The iX xDrive40 will retail for P6,290,000—and did we mention this runs on electricity?

“Its fully-electric setup uses fifth-generation BMW eDrive tech and is good for an impressive 326hp (combined) and 630Nm of torque sent to all four wheels. Perhaps more important, it features up to 425km of range per charge. Frankly, that should be more than enough for most uses.

“The iX definitely looks the part of an EV, with an exterior vibe that leans heavily on its angles, slim headlamps, and a fair amount of flat and minimalist surfaces. The SUV runs on large 21-inch bi-color wheels, features a thermally insulated windshield, and comes with an automatic tailgate as well.

Continue reading below ↓

“The cabin of the iX is quite the environment, too, with abundant natural leather, ambient lighting, and a dashboard devoid of any clutter. Instead of a conventional setup facing the driver, it’s dominated by a massive curved display that houses vehicle information and control functions.”

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

Continue reading below ↓

“Today’s big BMW news is the Philippine debut of the iX electric SUV, preorders for which are now being accepted by BMW Philippines. Surprised? We know we were.

“But that’s not the only Bimmer to enter the our market today. The German carmaker also introduced the all-new 2-Series locally, proving once again that it knows how to make big things out of small packages. And by big, we don’t mean the grille—because you’re not gonna see that here.

“Only one variant of the 2022 BMW 2-Series is available for purchase: the 220i M Sport, which carries a price tag of P3,690,000. Let’s see what you’re getting for that sum.

“Under the hood of the 220i M Sport is a 2.0-liter TwinPower turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an output of 184hp and 300Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels, and shifting duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission. It also runs on an M Sport suspension setup.

Continue reading below ↓

“This being an M car, only the brand’s sportiest components have been deemed fit for it. Outside, the vehicle gets the company’s full M aerodynamics package, as well as an M rear spoiler and 18-inch M alloy wheels—additions that perfectly complement the 2-Series’ mostly minimalist aesthetic.”

IN CASE YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ON ELECTRIC VEHICLES:

The PH Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act is now law

Everything you need to know about the PH Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

“Ford Philippines recently confirmed that the next-generation Everest and Ranger models will arrive in our market later this year. Eager to find out what kind of units we’ll be getting? Well, the carmaker has just released more info on that.

“We subscribed to the updates on Ford’s ‘Coming Soon’ page, and we just received an email confirming that local Everest units will come with either a 2.0-liter turbodiesel or a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel. No exact figures were provided yet, but it’ll basically be the same engines available in Thailand. In that market, the single-turbo powertrains are capable of 168hp and 405Nm, while the ones with double the turbochargers can do up to 207hp and 500Nm.

“Depending on the variant, Ford says the Everest can be had with either a six-speed automatic or a 10-speed SelectShift automatic, and multiple drive modes will be available. The official website says the Everest will also get off-road screens, so this means we’ll start seeing more of those massive infotainment systems in newer Ford vehicles.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

“Finally. Toyota has finally made it officially official that the Supra will be available with a six-speed manual transmission. Everything is right in the world once more.

“A celebration is in order—just not in our market. At least not yet. So far, only the US, Europe, and Australia have been confirmed to receive the option. Keep crossing your fingers, guys.

Continue reading below ↓

“In the case of the US, the six-speed manual gearbox is available in three variants: The Supra 3.0, 3.0 Premium, and a new A91-MT Edition limited to just 500 units. All three come equipped with a 3.0-liter straight-six engine capable of 382hp 498Nm of torque. No word yet on whether or not 2.0-liter turbo units will get the stick.

“Some changes needed to be made to the Supra’s driving dynamics to accommodate the performance of a manual transmission, too. Engineers had to tune the vehicle’s traction control system to account for the greater risk of wheel spin when releasing the clutch in first gear, and braking had to be optimized as well.

“A new ‘Hairpin+’ feature has been added to the Supra as well. This supposedly makes taking curves a more engaging experience, allowing for more “freewheel” spin to add to the driver’s enjoyment. Also, the car’s Track mode has been upgraded to allow for easier drifting and better throttle response.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

“How long did we have to wait for a mid-engined Corvette—about 65 years? Well, you spend a lifetime holding out for a revolution and then two turn up in the same decade.

“Fresh from ditching its rear-engine configuration in 2020, Chevrolet has announced that a hybrid version of the Corvette Stingray is coming in 2023. And that a fully-electric version will follow it.

Continue reading below ↓

“Need a moment to sit down? No? We’ll continue. The US car giant has posted a short teaser (embedded for your convenience below) on its social media channels, depicting a heavily camouflaged and icicle-covered ’Vette drifting on some snow.”

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

SM City North EDSA’s indoor electric go-kart track will have its soft opening on May 1

PH car sales: CAMPI records 74,754 vehicles sold in Q1 2022

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Koenigsegg

“Two years after we got our first look at the wingless Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut in prototype form, we now have our first official pictures of the, ah, proper-type.

“Finished in Graphite Gray with Tang Orange stripes, this example will act as the firm’s development vehicle for the Absolut program. Which we can only imagine involves working out how to keep 1,600hp and 1,498Nmt of torque in check without the assistance of a rear wing.

Continue reading below ↓

“‘The Absolut feels very natural to drive,’ says test driver Markus Lundh. ‘Because of its seamless shifting, whether up or down, everything just happens much faster. There are no delays, it is very responsive and behaves exactly the way you would want it to.’

“Reassuring to know. Remember power comes from a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 capable of revving to 8,500rpm, while the nine-speed gearbox will be the ‘fastest-shifting’ in the world, allowing the Jesko Absolut ‘to reach an unheard-of top speed.’”

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

“A full model change for the Nissan Leaf? There’s no such thing. It’s now 2022, and that continues to be the case.

“But that doesn’t mean the Leaf will eventually reach the end of the line soon. On the contrary, Nissan has simply continued to make slight mechanical (and audio) tweaks and design changes over the years to keep its best-selling EV fresh. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?

“The latest redesign for 2022 is highlighted by the brand-spanking-new wheels which are arguably the Leaf’s flashiest yet. There are also two wheel patterns available, which you can see in the photo directly above. In addition to this, Nissan has also reworked the grille, removing the chrome strips to make the front fascia look smoother and more seamless.

“New color combinations are now available, which means the Leaf can now be spec’d in 15 different colorways. Nissan has also increased the resolution of the intelligent rearview mirror inside the cabin for improved visibility and safety. You’ll find no changes to the electric powertrain and the batteries here, though.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Porsche

“Well, this is rather lovely, isn’t it? What you’re looking at here is the new Porsche 911 Sport Classic—a fully-loaded, retro-inspired 992-gen 911 that Porsche says is ‘inspired by the original 911’ and in particular the Carrera 2.7 RS.

Continue reading below ↓

“Now, any readers over 13 years of age will remember that back in 2009, Porsche unveiled a Sport Classic based on the 997-gen 911, and this new one follows a very similar theme. It’ll be a limited edition with just 1,250 examples available worldwide and in the UK at least it’ll cost £209,540 (P13.8 million). Yikes.

“What else do you get for your money, then? Well, most important, there’s that stunning ducktail rear spoiler and a slight double-bubble in the roof. Lovely. We’re not sure those Fuchs-style wheels are as cool as the ones fitted to the 2009 SC, though. Arguments in the comments below, please.

“The actual body is the same as the one fitted to the 992 Turbo, meaning it’s 50mm wider than a standard Carrera or Carrera 4. The Sport Classic also gets an exclusive Sport Gray Metallic paint finish that’s inspired by early 356s and is combined with retro stripes and roundels, or you can have it in Black, Agate Gry Metallic, or Gentian Blue Metallic.

Continue reading below ↓

“But here’s the real win—the SC’s 3.7-liter twin-turbo flat-six sends a hefty 542hp to the rear wheels alone, with all of that power going through Porsche’s seven-speed manual gearbox. Yep, it’s the most powerful manual 911 on sale today.”

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.